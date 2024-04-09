San Antonio vs. Memphis, Final Score: Spurs take down shorthanded Grizzlies 102-87

With injuries aplenty, the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies hobbled into the FedEx Forum for their last matchup of the season. The Spurs entered the contest 0-3 against Memphis this season. After going down early, San Antonio rallied back for a blowout 102-87 victory.

The Spurs found themselves down by 14 points in the first quarter after a slow offensive start. They would rally back to trail by just one at halftime. In the third quarter they held the Grizzlies to just 12 points, while they scored 29. It ended up being the deciding frame of the game.

The Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama, despite a cold shooting night. Even without dominating offensively, the rookie flirted with a triple-double. He had 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 blocks. Sandro Mamukelashvili continued to play well, putting up a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Brandon Clarke and Trey Jemison led the Grizzlies with 14 points each.

San Antonio will head west for a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday for the second game of a back to back.

Game Notes: