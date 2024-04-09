It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

With just four games left in the season, the Silver and Black are playing their best basketball of the season, and face a Memphis team that consists mostly of hungry backups who want to showcase their talent and extend their career in the league by playing well in the last couple of games. There’s no Jaren Jackson Jr., but don’t sleep on GG Jackson II, who played well against the Spurs in the last matchup between the two teams, and Scotty Pippin Jr., who isn’t just the son of a famous basketball player, he can really play.

This is a game that the Spurs should win, but don’t underestimate the Grizzlies, who have been playing really well with their makeshift lineups late in the season. Memphis has won the three previous matchups with the Spurs this season, including the game on March 22 where JJJ iced the game with an 8 foot shot with a second left. The Spurs have a chance to avoid a clean sweep by the Grizzlies tonight in Memphis, and it’s going to be fun to see if they can make it happen.

Game Prediction:

Four players will foul out for the Grizzlies, forcing coach Taylor Jenkins to suit up, resulting in an immediate tech on Memphis, because coaches can’t wear player uniforms.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

April 9, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

