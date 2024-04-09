The NCAA Finals did not disappoint

The Women’s NCAA Finals on Sunday had all the athleticism, anticipation, and drama to satisfy any basketball fan. Seeing Caitlin Clark walk out without a trophy was softened by her comment that one game did not define her legacy. As Dawn Staley stated, Clark “single-handedly elevated” women’s basketball.

Staley is the fifth women’s basketball coach to win three NCAA titles, a feat only matched by Geno Auriemma, Pat Summitt, Kim Mulkey and Tara VanDerveer.

With the WNBA Draft taking place next Monday, may of the names from the tournament will be called into the professional league while their names are fresh with pundits, fans, and in the media.

The Men’s game was a true battle of Goliaths in Jason Edey and Donovan Clingan. Edey started strong, scoring a majority of the Boilermakers points during the first half. But early on, the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year lost steam. His struggles during the second half mirrored Purdue’s decline and the eventual crowning of the Huskies as the 2024 NCAA Champions.

What were your takeaways from this year’s NCAA March Madness?

