Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

Two Western Conference foes will hobble into an end of the season matchup on Tuesday night. The San Antonio Spurs will be without seven players who have played rotation minutes. The Memphis Grizzlies will be without twelve of their players. These depleted rosters will simply try to get out of this game unscathed.

Despite missing several key pieces, the Spurs still have their star rookie, Victor Wembanyama. In his last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wemby had 33 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 blocks. Don’t count out the scrappy Grizzlies, though. They defeated the Spurs in their last contest, 99-97, despite being similarly undermanned.

San Antonio Spurs (19-59) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-51)

April 9, 2024 | 7 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Dominick Barlow – Out (left knee,) Keldon Johnson – Out (left foot,) Cedi Osman – Out (right ankle,) Jeremy Sochan – Out (left ankle,) Devin Vassell – Out (right foot)

Grizzlies Injuries: Desmond Bane – Out (back,) Santi Aldama – Out (right foot,) Luke Kennard – Out (left knee,) Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out (right quad,) Ja Morant – Out (right shoulder,) Jake LaRavia – Doubtful (left ankle,) Derrick Rose – Out (right groin,) Marcus Smart – Out (right finger,) Lamar Stevens – Doubtful (left groin,) Yuta Watanabe – Out (personal reasons,) Vince Williams Jr. – Out (left patellar,) Ziaire Williams – Out (right low back)

What to watch for

Victor Wembanyama’s performance

The Spurs are riding out the season with Wembanyama, despite shutting down most of their other rotation players. He’s played great alongside some of San Antonios depth pieces. In his three April games, he’s averaged 24.3 points, 15 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Wembanyama will face a depleted Grizzlies front line, similar to what the Philadelphia 76ers rolled out in their last contest. Wemby has an opportunity for another big game in Memphis.

Branham and Champagnie’s shooting

With Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Cedi Osman all missing time with injuries, the Spurs will rely on their other young wings for a scoring boost. Malaki Branham and Julian Champagnie have been called upon to fill in the gaps. They’ve done a decent job doing so. Branham is averaging 11.8 points a game since the All-Star break and is shooting 41.6% from deep. Champagnie is averaging 14.3 points in April.

Against the 76ers, Branham’s and Champagnie’s shooting kept them in the game. They’ll need to space the floor again to take down a shorthanded Grizzlies squad.

Sandro Mamukelashvili playing with flair

One of the most fun developments of the last leg of San Antonio’s season has been more minutes for Sandro Mamukelashvili. As the kids would say, Mamu has “aura,” or a bit of flair to his game. He’s constantly moving, making smart offensive reads, fooling defenses with his fakes and running in transition. He’s one of the most fun Spurs to watch right now. He’s thrived alongside Wembanyama as a creative forward. That twosome is one to watch against Memphis.