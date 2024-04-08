Nike teases new Victor Wembanyama alien logo during solar eclipse

On the day of a generational event for the IH-35 corridor of Texas, Nike dropped a new ad featuring its newest generational talent. At the time of totality of the solar eclipse, Nike posted the ad on X, beginning with “somewhere in South Texas” as the camera swoops across a field of crops and upwards to reveal a crop circle featuring a basketball with an alien head and Nike symbols.

The total eclipse has just begun. pic.twitter.com/ihGr5mFzai — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 8, 2024

Of course, the celestial alien in South Texas who also happens to have a sponsorship with Nike is none other than Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who embraced the nickname of “The Alien” given to him by LeBron James, has been seen including the classic alien emoji in his autograph, and was seen wearing a personalized pair alien-themed of Nike G.T. Hustle 2’s back at All-Star weekend. Those shoes will become available to the public in May.

Victor Wembanyama debuts his new “Alien” Nike GT Hustle 2 PE with a logo he drew by himself pic.twitter.com/c2yv9eLMkq — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 16, 2024

What this new feature from Nike means or is for remains to be seen, but assuming it’s Wemby’s new official logo, it has to be one of the coolest ones there is.