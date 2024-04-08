Victor Wembanyama has another historic 5x5 game in 2OT loss to 76ers

Coming off an upset win at New Orleans versus the Pelicans, the Spurs looked to continue playing spoiler to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Frost Bank Center Sunday night. This was a whale of a game. After trailing by seven after the first quarter, the Spurs outscored the 76ers 40-23 in the second. After a brick-filled third, the Spurs held a seven-point lead with 1:37 to play. Tyrese Maxey proceeded to go nuclear (he ended up with 52 points) and the Spurs found themselves behind by one thanks to a Nicolas Batum three-ball. With eight seconds to go, Victor Wembanyama found Julian Champagnie for the clutch go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining. Maxey then got a wide-open layup as the Spurs fell asleep on defense. Overtime would commence, and then a second one. The Spurs took a three-point lead thanks to a Malaki Branham three with 3:30 left in double overtime, but unfortunately, those points would be the Spurs’ last in the ball game. The Sixers proceeded to go on a 10-0 run to close out the game. The Spurs lost 133-126 in 2OT.

Wemby had another masterclass performance despite nine turnovers: 33 points, 18 rebounds, seven blocks, and six assists. Not only a near triple-double, but a 5x5 performance that has never been accomplished.

Victor Wembanyama through regulation:

30+ points

10+ rebounds

5+ 3-point field goals

5+ assists

5+ blocks

1st player to do that in @NBA history#danalytics #PorVida — Dan Weiss (@DanWeissPBP) April 8, 2024

The craziest part? He’s only 20. He is going to be even better next season.

#BringBackTheScoopDunk worked. Wemby takes Mo Bamba off the dribble and dunks on him by scooping the ball for a slam!

so NASTY pic.twitter.com/ADfGcEH50P — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 7, 2024

Here’s a different angle for your enjoyment.

Heading into the second!



END 1 | SAS 24, PHI 31 pic.twitter.com/c12jMSQ3h8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 7, 2024

Spin cycle! After Nicolas Batum tries to steal the ball, Wemby spins on him and takes it to the hole for the jam!

this sequence



SPURS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/kiKrrWtV1E — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

How about another angle?

.@wemby leading the way with 1️⃣6️⃣ in the first half! pic.twitter.com/ftROK1BeJF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

VICTOR CURRY? Victor had five three-pointers in this contest. Here he does his best Stephen Curry impression by turning around before the shot goes in!

DO NOT GO IN THERE! Wemby rejects KJ Martin and STARES him down!

Another three from Wemby? Yes, please!

nothin' but the bottom! pic.twitter.com/1jcn84R4j1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

ANOTHER ONE! This time he does a side-to-side dribble before draining the laser.

Knocking' em down from the deep pic.twitter.com/pPezRGqMUv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

Malaki Branham had a great game with 22 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block. Ever since Devin Vassell went down with injury, Malaki has really picked up the slack. He is very crafty off the dribble, and can drain it from deep at at will.

Can someone put a hand up? Malaki has the corner specialist badge activated!

Corner three is goood pic.twitter.com/hPzlPHdoIy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 7, 2024

How about two more? Just like Wemby, Malaki also had five threes in this game!

Not only can he shoot, but he can slam it down! Malaki leaks out on the fastbreak for the breakaway jam!

and the crowd goes WILD pic.twitter.com/LHiAFM8ODm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

Here it is again!

It's not over yet! Put 5 more on the clock



END 4 | SAS 111, PHI 111 pic.twitter.com/jUEnEWxWLd — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

An overtime clutch three as well? Malaki is becoming deadly.

Another 5 minutes on the clock please!



SAS 121 - PHI 121 pic.twitter.com/uZWAZX2zrC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

Tre Jones had a near triple-double with 17 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. He also swiped two steals. As the floor general, Tre has been called upon to lead this offense into battle every night. For the most part, he’s stayed consistent on finding guys in the right spots, and also continues to score when called upon.

Tre lay! Tre knifes his way to the hole and finishes off the glass.

IT'S FOURTH QUARTER TIMEEEE!!!



END Q3 | SAS 80, PHI 73 pic.twitter.com/HnrYozIVcB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

He’s too fast! This time Tre drives to the other side and beats Batum to the cup.

Julian Champagnie had a solid game with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Here, he shows the range with a first quarter three!

Julian for threee pic.twitter.com/qEo3h8W92o — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 7, 2024

Always stay ready. Julian stays active after the offensive board from Keldon and is rewarded with a jam under the rim!

peep the pass from KJ pic.twitter.com/2wCIeBTFln — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

Floater alert! Julian sinks the floater in the middle of the paint for two.

we see you, Julian pic.twitter.com/Z1zPiF05ZN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

CLUTCH! Julian drains the last-second three to take a two-point lead with two seconds left in the fourth!

Keldon Johnson returned from injury and dropped seven points, four rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal. Here, he sinks the three ball with ease!

Zach Collins had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals off the bench. You can always count on him to get an and-one every game!

Count it pic.twitter.com/RQn9Oj4X7p — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 7, 2024

Blake Wesley had six points and four rebounds off the bench. Here, he shows the wheels by gliding to the hoop for the finish!

coast 2 coast pic.twitter.com/LQHdbij5IF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

Anytime Blake gets downhill, he’s going to find a way to get a bucket. Floater off the glass with heavy pressure? No problem!

nice take, Blake pic.twitter.com/Xd54s2rMEH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024

Devonte’ Graham played 35 minutes off the bench and dropped nine points, six assists, and three rebounds. Here’s a rare Spurs’ four-point play!

And finally, here are the full game highlights.

The Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M. CST.