What we learned from the Spurs loss to the 76ers

There is an old saying that many of you are likely familiar with. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again while expecting a different result. The San Antonio Spurs certainly played an insane game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Similar mistakes that plagued losses throughout the season reared their nasty head in the 133-126 double overtime loss.

It was a competitive game thanks to the Spurs hot three-point shooting for stretches of the game (36% on 44 attempts,) and the 76ers missing a few key players including Joel Embiid. Yet they shot themselves in the foot time and time again with turnovers. San Antonio had 25 giveaways in the loss, allowing 35 points off those turnovers. It’s no way to win a game.

Credit the young Spurs for hitting clutch shots to keep them alive for as long as they did. In the second period of overtime, the veteran 76ers turned up the pressure and stopped all the Spurs momentum. Once they applied some physicality, the Spurs offense sputtered. They took errant shots, turned the ball over and couldn’t find their superstar, Victor Wembanyama in the half court.

“Double overtime game, they are learning a lot,” Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich said after the game. “The difference in that game was the fact that they could dial up their defensive pressure. (We had) 25 turnovers which resulted in 35 points. You shouldn’t even be in the ball game if you do that.”

It’s a reminder to these young Spurs of what it takes to win close games. They needed the stamina and wherewithal to grind out that contest late while restricting their mistakes. It’s a lesson they will all learn in time, and an especially good one to remember for their franchise player.

Takeaways: