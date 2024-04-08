A tower and a Castle: Why the Spurs should consider UConn’s star freshman

Before Brian Wright lies two doors. One leads to a playmaking point guard, the other a connective wing who is a plus perimeter defender. Those are two of the San Antonio Spurs biggest needs and the 2024 NBA Draft Class has several players who fit both archetypes. But what if there was a third door? One that combines some of the strengths of both types of players into a 6-foot-6 frame while having the intangibles to succeed at the next level. The Spurs might just be able to find that in UConn’s freshman guard, Stephon Castle.

As the Huskies get ready for the NCAA Championship against Purdue on Monday, NBA fans have their eyes set on UConn’s pair of NBA prospects. Donovan Clingan and Castle look like players capable of going top-10 in the 2024 NBA Draft class. Clingan might get most of the praise from college fans due to his emphatic blocks and large frame, but it’s Castle who has the most NBA upside.

Castle was excellent in their 86-72 win over Alabama in the Final Four. He led the Huskies in scoring with 21 points. He added in 5 rebounds and hit two three-pointers. The freshman showed up defensively, making the Crimson Tide’s star guard, Mark Sears, work for his shots in the first half. In many ways, it was a continuation of the work that Castle has put in all season.

Assertive performance from Stephon Castle helping UConn advance to the national championship game, showing scoring prowess in several areas along with intense defense. 21 points for the projected lottery pick freshman. pic.twitter.com/Z1aijNw9s7 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2024

In a flat NBA Draft class, it’s hard not to be a victim of the moment. When Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham went on their crazy runs, it was easy to imagine them in the Silver and Black. A poor performance in the first round of the tournament raised some questions about their ability. Nikola Topic had his moments early in the season until sitting most of the draft cycle with an injury. Zaccharie Risacher was the talk of the draft until recently, as he’s started to struggle shooting the ball. Castle has steadily improved throughout the cycle. Now with a championship in sight, it may be his time to be the guy for Spurs fans.

The pitch on Castle is simple. He’s a big, physical guard/wing hybrid who is a good on-ball defender. He can create out of the pick and roll and is a sound cutter. His numbers at UConn won’t jump off the page, but his impact was clear. This season he averaged 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 54.4% from the field, 26.8% from three and 76.4% from the line. He got most of his shots within the flow of the Huskies constantly moving offense. He also showed the upside of a player who can create his own offense off the bounce.

The major question mark with Castle is his three-point shooting ability. He shot a poor percentage at UConn on only 2.2 attempts per game. His free-throw percentage is encouraging, as it’s typically a good sign for a player’s overall touch. It’s evident on Castle’s rim attempts and mid-range pull ups that he has good touch, which may translate to his deep shot as he develops. Another question I have is that despite his clear vertical explosion, he’s not extremely quick for a guard. He’s certainly shifty with the ball in his hands, but I wonder if he will have the speed to blow by defenders at the next level.

What really makes Castle an exciting player for the Spurs is his intangibles and work ethic. Coming into college as a top-recruit, Castle was not known for his defense. He committed to being a positive player on that end and is now one of the best defenders on the roster. Castle was a primary playmaker in high school, but at UConn he was asked to play a secondary role, connecting the team instead of leading it. He fit in seamlessly, and is a big reason why they are playing in the championship game. That ability to be malleable to multiple roles is the kind of skill we’ve seen from players like Derrick White and Tre Jones in San Antonio.

Here is how Castle was described by his coach, Dan Hurley in a recent piece from Kyle Tucker at The Athletic:

“Hurley loves to call Castle ‘the anti-entitled five-star freshman,’ because there has never, not even in the recruiting process, shown a whiff of interest in his personal stats or playing time. He required no promises. Didn’t even balk at the fact (Tristan) Newton was absolutely not giving up the No. 2 jersey to a rookie.”

The only pitch Hurley needed to make to Castle was how they would win. San Antonio will be looking for something similar. They have their superstar in Victor Wembanyama. Now they need to surround him with guys who can help them win. Castle has proven that he’s about winning, and will do whatever it takes to do so. As competitive as Wembanyama is, surrounding him with competitors like Castle help establish a winning culture

The basketball fit makes sense too. Castle is an instinctual cutter (he basically has to be to play within the Huskies’ system.) As Wembanyama continues to draw the total attention of an opposing defense, having someone like Castle who can find an opening and convert near the basket will be key. It seems like he will be able to create for himself and others in the pick and roll, which could be lethal with Wembanyama. He’s a good team and on-ball defender. At 6”6’ he would help make the Spurs one of the biggest teams in the NBA.

The Spurs need shooting desperately. Castle unfortunately does not provide that. They can always pick up veteran shooters in free agency or on the trade market. Plus, early returns on Spurs shooting coach, Jimmy Barron’s first year with the team seem to indicate he can help players improve their jumpers. Both Jeremy Sochan and Jones have gone from non-threats to respectable three-point shooters in one season under his tutelage. If Castle is given time to develop, he could be San Antonio’s next shooting success story.

We are months away from the NBA Draft, and don’t even know what pick the Spurs will have this summer. It’s hard to not get excited about Castle right now, given the hype of the tournament. There is still a lot of ground to cover before June 26th, but right now, it looks like adding a Castle next to the Spurs 7-foot-4 tower doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.