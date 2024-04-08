Happy birthday to Spurs sharpshooter Cedi Osman

Originally drafted 31st overall in 2015 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, his rights were traded along with those of Rakeem Christmas and a future draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Tyus Jones.

In 2017, the Cavaliers activated Osman, where he spent his first six NBA seasons.

Last summer, the Spurs acquired Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens along with two future second round picks and cash considerations for a future second round pick as part of a three-team trade that included the Cleveland Cavaliers signing Max Strus and Miami Heat picking up a second round pick.

The Spurs waived Stevens, but make Cedi an integral part of their bench rotation.

Osman has been shooting a career 38.9% from beyond the arc and generally comes off the bench as an immediate burst of energy for the Silver & Black.

The small forward is on the final year of his contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

It’s unclear if he fits the Spurs timeline, but at the age of twenty-nine today, Osman can stay as an elder for the Spurs, look to sign a contract with a bigger payday, or start hitting the journeyman route in search of a ring.

He will missed his second game in a row due to ankle injury.

Hopefully he is not in too much pain and can celebrate his Saturn Return birthday with his teammates today.

Happy birthday, Cedi.

