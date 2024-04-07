Final Score: Spurs fall to the 76ers 133-126 in double overtime

The San Antonio Spurs came into Sunday night’s game with a leg up on the Philadephia 76ers in the center department, as Joel Embiid sat out as part of the 76ers return from injury plans for him following his recent return from a meniscus injury that sidelined him for 2 months. Philadelphia was actually without a decent amount of rotation players, but head coach Nick Nurse still had Tyrese Maxey and a few of his starters to lean on to try and keep the 8th seeded 76ers slim chances of escaping the play-in tournament alive.

Considering the scenario, San Antonio had as good a chance as ever to start at least one more win streak before season’s end. Keldon Johnson made his return from a 3-game absence with a spot in the starting line-up, but the Spurs’ offense struggled to score out of the gate and the 76ers led by as many as 9 behind 12 first quarter points from Kelly Oubre Jr.. A unit compromised of mostly bench players came in near the end of the first quarter and managed to keep it close, but San Antonio still lost the quarter 31-24.

Things failed to pick up for San Antonio’s offense as the 2nd quarter began, with Philadelphia going on a 12-5 run in the first 3 minutes to push their lead to 14. That group responded with some stops and buckets before the starters found their way back in. The offense finally came alive, as what followed was a 20-2 Spurs’ run, led by some hot shooting from Malaki Branham, that erased the deficit and gave them the lead. With Wemby chipping in 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks, the Spurs were able to push their lead to 13 before a last-second corner 3 from Buddy Hield cut the lead to 10. The teams headed to the locker room with the Spurs leading 64-54 after winning the 2nd quarter 40-23.

The two teams kicked off the 2nd half trading buckets and vying for control. 10 points from Tyrese Maxey in the first 6 minutes cut San Antonio’s lead to just 3. Some timely stops led to Spurs’ buckets that slowed up Philly’s momentum. San Antonio’s defense managed to hold the 76ers to just 4 points after Maxey cut it to 72-69, finishing the quarter with an 80-73 lead.

Wembanyama kicked the 4th quarter off with three looks from beyond the arc that pushed the lead back up to double digits numerous times as Philadelphia tried to go on another run. Players not named Wemby were struggling to score for San Antonio though, and an injury that took Keldon Johnson out of the game threatened to take the Spurs out of the game. The 76ers managed to cut San Antonio’s lead to just 1 at 95-94 before Devonte’ Graham got fouled hitting a jumper, giving San Antonio a much-needed 3-point play.

San Antonio nearly managed to pull away, but a relentless Tyrese Maxey put the 76ers in a position to take the lead. A Nic Batum 3 ball with just 9 seconds left in the 4th did just that, forcing the Spurs to call time out down 109-108. A perfectly-executed play put the ball in Julian Champagnie’s hands for a great look from the corner that put Spurs up 111-109 with 2.7 left on the clock, but Tyrese Maxey hit a layup that tied the game and forced overtime.

The teams traded buckets the first 3 minutes of overtime, with Malaki Branham and Devonte’ Graham hitting back to back huge 3s that gave San Antonio a 121-119 lead, but Philadelphia tied the game once again with 24 seconds to go. Kelly Oubre had a chance to win it, but missed a great look at a 3, thus ensuring double overtime.

The teams once again traded buckets to start the second overtime session. San Antonio won a challenge that would have put Tyrese Maxey at the line for 2 and immediately came down and got a 3 from Malaki Branham that gave the Spurs a 126-123 lead. But Philadelphia refused to go away and once again tied the game. Wembanyama was called for a goaltend on a close block that once again required a (successful) challenge, resulting in his 7th block of the night.

San Antonio appeared to run out of gas after this though and remained stuck on 126 points while Philadelphia went on a 7-0 run that ultimately iced the game for them. Victor Wembanyama finished with 33 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 blocks in 43 minutes, but had 9 turnovers and looked tired in the second overtime period, while Tyrese Maxey seemed to still be fresh down the stretch. Maxey’s 54 minutes played is even more impressive considering he was on a SEGABABA.

The Spurs fall to 19-59 on the season and are back in action Tuesday on the road in Memphis against the Grizzlies.