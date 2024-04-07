Spurs can’t finish 76ers in 133-126 double overtime loss

Give the ball to Victor Wembanyama and let him take you to the finish line. That’s the luxury the San Antonio Spurs have when playing with a lead. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia 76ers used the same blueprint with Tyrese Maxey and a superior supporting cast. The result was a thrilling but demoralizing finish to regulation en route to a 133-126 double-overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Regardless of how great you play offensively, it’s tough to win games when an opposing player pours in 52 points. Considering the 19-of-41 shooting, we won’t say Maxey was unstoppable, but covering him was a daunting task and required a level of attention that left his teammates in position to score. Kelly Oubre was one of them, scoring 26 points.

The Spurs will mark the loss down as a game they should’ve won. The 76ers were in the danger zone when going down by 10 with just under nine minutes left, but the Spurs offense stalled while Maxey and Nic Batum pumped life into Philly’s comeback hopes. After eventually giving up the lead, San Antonio weathered the storm of the momentum shift and looked bound for a victory when Wembanyama found Julian Champagnie to take a 111-109 lead with 2.1 seconds left.

Philadelphia responded with a miraculous layup by Maxey with under a second remaining to send the game to overtime. After playing to a tie in the first overtime, the Spurs were neck-and-neck with Philadelphia until Batum and KJ Martin scored on consecutive possessions to give the 76ers a 133-126 lead with just over a minute left.

Game Notes

The Spurs have played the role of comeback kids in a handful of games since the end of the All-Star break, and Sunday was a glimpse of what Wembanyama can do in crunch time when playing with a lead. A few of his more impressive plays down the stretch were passes when the 76ers sent help defense against him.

Even when mid-air, Wembanyama’s ability to make magic happen is beyond belief. Defend him with one man, or he’ll get an assist. That trait has resulted in the likes of LeBron James and Nikola Jokic spending time in the “best player in the league” tier.

If the Spurs eventually become what’s expected of them, Wembanyama will have plenty more opportunities to win games. But the short-handed Spurs, who have struggled at full strength, are far from ready to consistently provide Wemby with the cushion they had before their final-minute collapse against the 76ers.

Up next: Tuesday at Memphis Grizzlies