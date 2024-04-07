It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Sixers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Sixers are a team that was projected to be near the top of the East in the preseason, but injuries and the ascendance of young teams like the Magic and Cavaliers has them firmly ensconced in the play-in, currently in 8th place, which is scary for a team which wants the extra week of rest they could get from avoiding the play-in altogether. They’re only a game behind the Pacers for sixth place in the standings so winning tonight’s game is meaningful for the team from the City of Brotherly Love.

The Spurs have been playing some crazy lineups lately, but so long as Wembanyama is playing, the Silver and Black has a good shot at winning a game. Victor was already an amazing player when he joined the Spurs, but he’s exponentially better at the end of the season than he was at the beginning. It will be incredible to see how he matches up against Joel Embiid in the paint, because it’s the typical strength vs agility and length matchup that we’ve already seen a lot of this year. Jonas Valančiūnas was able to hold his own against Victor for much of the game on Friday, and the Philly center is even bigger and stronger than the Pelicans big, with a variety of moves and shots which will challenge the tall French rookie. The Sixers may want to give Embiid a night off, but if he plays, it’s going to be an incredible matchup to watch.

Game Prediction:

Devonte’ Graham will take the final shot of each quarter.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers

April 7, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.