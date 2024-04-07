Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to keep their heads above water in the Eastern Conference these last two months. Before Joel Embiid went down with a meniscus injury, he looked poised to lead Philly to another high seed and a potential 2nd straight league MVP. The 76ers went just 16-18 in his absence and currently sit in 8th place, but they are 2-0 since his return and with a relatively soft schedule to wrap up the year, still have an outside shot at getting out of the play-in scenario, albeit with some help. If nothing else, it affords Embiid a chance to at least get a few games under his belt ahead of the playoffs.

The San Antonio Spurs come into tonight’s game with a chance to start one more win streak before the season comes to an end after picking up another close win, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans. With the 76ers on a SEGABABA after a game in Memphis last night, there’s a strong possibility that Embiid could be resting tonight in an effort to manage him after the meniscus injury, while Tyrese Maxey is also dealing with hip tightness.

San Antonio Spurs (19-58) at Philadelphia 76ers (42-35)

April 6 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Keldon Johnson, foot (day to day), Devin Vassell, foot, (OUT), Dominick Barlow, knee (day to day), Jeremy Sochan, foot (OUT), Charles Bassey, out for the year

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid, knee (day to day), Tyrese Maxey, hip (day to day), Nic Batum, foot (day to day), Tobias Harris, knee (day to day), Mo Bamba, knee (day to day), Robert Covington, knee (day to day), De’Anthony Melton, back (OUT)

What to watch for

Devonte’ Graham has played in the last 3 games for San Antonio, coming up particularily big in the win over the Pelicans. Graham led the team in both field goal attempts (15) and scoring with 20 points. 4 of the Spurs’ 9 total makes from beyond the arc in that game came from his hand. Graham had played sparingly this season, but with injuries piling up here at the end of the season, fans will likely continue to get a glimpse of the 6’1 guard.

There’s no telling how 76ers head coach will manage Joel Embiid on a SEGABABA. The general strategy in these situations usually is for a player coming off a serious injury to miss at least one game of a back to back. Embiid only made his return 5 days ago in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he played nearly 30 minutes in that game and followed it up with 32 minutes down in South Beach against the Heat. With two road games on their schedule this weekend, it’s safe to assume that Embiid will likely miss one of them.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, like Graham, has also found his way into the last 3 games, putting up double digit points in all of them. He got the start in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans and contributed 15 points in that contest. Mamu plays with a contagious energy, and the ball seems to move effortlessly when he’s on the court for the Spurs.

With a chance to get out of the play-in tournament still alive, the Spurs probably have a better shot at seeing Tyrese Maxey on Philadelphia’s SEGABABA than Embiid. Maxey missed two games with a hip injury, but returned against the Miami Heat and helped lead the way in Philly’s 109-105 victory in South Beach with 37 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists.

