NCAA Finals are determined by the success of their team’s centers

I definitely caught March Madness this spring. As I watched the both the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Final Four matchups on this weekend, I was reminded of the golden days of my NBA watching as a kid in the 80s.

Kamilla Cardosa of South Carolina and Hannah Stuelke of Iowa both led their team in scoring by dominating the paint and taking high percentage shots.

Cardosa’a height alone gives her an advantage on taking lobs and laying the ball in the hoop. It’s no wonder she is expected to go in the top five in the WNBA Draft later this month.

Meanwhile, Stuelke’s agility and quick release makes blocking her shot a difficult task. Her accuracy when going into motion has the elegance of a dancer. She outscored teammate Caitlin Clark, the recipient of UConn’s defensive plan.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball will crown a winner this evening from Cleveland. The game starts at 2:00 PM CST on ESPN, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

Yesterday the men had their say, and no one’s play spoke as loud as that of Zach Edey of Purdue. In a wire-to-wire win, the Boilermakers exorcised their demons taking care of the N. C. State Wolfpack.

For UConn, big man Donovan Clingan led his team with 18, but it was his four blocks that revved up the Huskies as they iced out the Crimson Tide and earned a spot in Monday’s Finals game.

The Purdue Boilermakers face the UConn Huskies. Edey at 7’4” vs. the 7’2” Donovan Clingan. Should be a great game.

NCAA Man’s Finals are on TBS Monday night.

