Wemby’s clutch block seals comeback win for the shorthanded Spurs

Coming off of a close loss to the Denver Nuggets this past Tuesday, the Spurs continued their road trip looking to play spoiler to some playoff-bound teams. Friday night, they took on the New Orleans Pelicans without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram due to their injuries. The Spurs were also injured heavily with Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Cedi Osman, and Dominick Barlow all out. The Spurs trailed early but kept pace with the Pelicans throughout the first half, and only found themselves down by 10 at halftime. The Spurs then outscored the Pelicans 35-25 in the third, and found themselves back in the ball game. The fourth quarter was a see-saw affair, with both teams battling. In the final seconds, the Spurs held a one-point lead. Victor Wembanyama blocked Herb Jones’ shot attempt to clinch the game. The Spurs won 111-109.

Speaking of Wemby, he once again showed why he is the Rookie of the Year with another all-around performance. He dropped 17 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks, and a steal. Even though it was not the greatest scoring/shooting night as New Orleans doubled him at every opportunity, his teammates stepped up in every which way.

SPLASH! Victor drains the three after bringing the ball up the court.

.@wemby getting it started in the second half pic.twitter.com/oyz9r9dBy1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 6, 2024

PLAY OF THE GAME: Wemby stays poised and rejects Herb Jones to seal the upset!

Devonte’ Graham revenge game? The answer is unequivocally yes! In his return to NOLA, Devonte’ made the most of his playing time by leading the team in scoring with 20 off the bench! He also dropped five dimes to go along with three steals and a board. Spurs fans have been clamoring for him to get playing time all season. To see Devonte’ flourish and be professional as a true vet should, is nothing but special.

Lefty lay for Devonte’! Devonte’ drives to the hole with no resistance behind.

First 12 in the books



END 1Q | SAS 18, NOP 27 pic.twitter.com/h1Yb0zA6Lp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 6, 2024

Here Devonte’ shows CJ McCollum his stepback three and it swishes!

How about another? After the Collins’ steal, Devonte’ drains the wide-open three at the other end!

got it right back‼️ pic.twitter.com/C74sjDIzfm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 6, 2024

ANOTHER ONE. This time Matt Ryan is the victim of Devonte’s stepback three!

AT THE BUZZER



END 3Q | SAS 86, NOP 86 pic.twitter.com/Jl6Amu5RfI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 6, 2024

Sandro Mamukelashvili made the most of his start by dropping 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Even though he has not received much playing time this season, one would hope he is in the rotation next season. Mamu has that “for the team” attitude and embodies everything of what a Spur is.

MAMU! He gets the Spurs started offensively with the and-one finish over Jones.

COUNT IT pic.twitter.com/lUpzxN7Jwk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 6, 2024

A 7’4” PG? Wemby finds Mamu on the lob and he finishes it!

Victor to Mamu pic.twitter.com/bLu320r9pj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 6, 2024

Zach Collins had an efficient scoring night off the bench with 17 points on 7 for 11 shooting and he also had seven rebounds with three assists. Here, he splashes home the open three with ease!

ZACH POSTER! Zach drives into the paint and finishes past Dyson Daniels for the slam!

Tre Jones had a decent game with 14 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Even though he’s known for playmaking, here he is the recipient of team ball movement. He drains the three!

Team ball pic.twitter.com/ov8nn9a8ND — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 6, 2024

Julian Champagnie had a solid game with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and a steal. Here, he shows the range from deep at the top of the key!

OKAY JULIAN! Julian catches the lob from Tre and posterizes Trey Murphy III! No mercy!

Malaki Branham dropped 14 points, two assists, a rebound, and a steal while nailing this key bucket in the fourth to take the lead!

And finally, here are the full game highlights.

The Spurs host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday @ 6:00 P.M.