What we learned from the Spurs win over the Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs had some issues in the first half of their 111-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They could find no offensive rhythm while the Pelicans double-teamed Victor Wembanyama pretty much every time he touched the basketball. Down double-digits at the half, the short-handed squad had to find a way to score while their star was held without a field goal.

In the second half, they started sending a slot cutter once the double came, space the floor appropriately on the weak side. This led to paint touches and some easy threes on swing passes. It wasn’t the reason the Spurs won this game, but it’s a sign of why they did. Just a few months ago, this team struggled to shake their own mistakes and adapt to another teams strategy. This is a group that’s improving sometimes in the middle of the game.

The Spurs had 17 turnovers in this game, a problem that has plagued them all season. They had just two of them in the fourth quarter, another sign of improvement. San Antonio executed excellent offensive sets down the stretch (including an awesome after timeout lob to Julian Champagnie) to seal the victory. In a game where they allowed the Pelicans’ isolation scorers like C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas have big games, they locked in defensively in the clutch. The last two defensive possessions from San Antonio were some of the best they’ve had all year. They executed perfect switches and forced drivers right into Wembanyama for contests.

It’s not just team play either, we are seeing rapid development of the young players on this roster. Wembanyama’s ascension has been well documented. Tre Jones has become a respectable three-point shooter, hitting 35.3% of his deep shots on the season and 50.9% of them since the All-Star break. The same goes for Malaki Branham, who’s shooting 39% since the ASB and has made strides on the defensive end. Chief among them may be Champagnie, who looks like one of the team’s best on-ball defenders (he had 4 blocks on Friday) and has opened up his offensive game with timely cuts.

As the Spurs try to avoid the worst record in franchise history, these improvements will lead to success. Longer term, they’ll help rebuild a winning culture in San Antonio as the Wembanyama era progresses. Lottery ping pong balls be damned, this is fun basketball to watch.