What we learned from the Spurs win over the Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs had some issues in the first half of their 111-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They could find no offensive rhythm while the Pelicans double-teamed Victor Wembanyama pretty much every time he touched the basketball. Down double-digits at the half, the short-handed squad had to find a way to score while their star was held without a field goal.
In the second half, they started sending a slot cutter once the double came, space the floor appropriately on the weak side. This led to paint touches and some easy threes on swing passes. It wasn’t the reason the Spurs won this game, but it’s a sign of why they did. Just a few months ago, this team struggled to shake their own mistakes and adapt to another teams strategy. This is a group that’s improving sometimes in the middle of the game.
The Spurs had 17 turnovers in this game, a problem that has plagued them all season. They had just two of them in the fourth quarter, another sign of improvement. San Antonio executed excellent offensive sets down the stretch (including an awesome after timeout lob to Julian Champagnie) to seal the victory. In a game where they allowed the Pelicans’ isolation scorers like C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas have big games, they locked in defensively in the clutch. The last two defensive possessions from San Antonio were some of the best they’ve had all year. They executed perfect switches and forced drivers right into Wembanyama for contests.
It’s not just team play either, we are seeing rapid development of the young players on this roster. Wembanyama’s ascension has been well documented. Tre Jones has become a respectable three-point shooter, hitting 35.3% of his deep shots on the season and 50.9% of them since the All-Star break. The same goes for Malaki Branham, who’s shooting 39% since the ASB and has made strides on the defensive end. Chief among them may be Champagnie, who looks like one of the team’s best on-ball defenders (he had 4 blocks on Friday) and has opened up his offensive game with timely cuts.
As the Spurs try to avoid the worst record in franchise history, these improvements will lead to success. Longer term, they’ll help rebuild a winning culture in San Antonio as the Wembanyama era progresses. Lottery ping pong balls be damned, this is fun basketball to watch.
- Devonte’ Graham led the Spurs in scoring with one of the funnier performances of the year. Graham had 20 points on 6-15 shooting and went 4-12 from deep. The veteran point guard is like a human heat check. If he’s seen the ball go down a few times, he is going to take a pretty crazy shot outside of the flow of the offense. When it goes down, it’s great. When it’s an early shot with just 33 seconds left, while up three points... it’s scary. The Graham roller coaster took Spurs fans to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows on Friday.
- The silver lining of the Spurs being so depleted with injuries is it’s opened up minutes for Sandro Mamukelashvili. The big man was excellent in New Orleans on Friday. He had 15 points and 5 rebounds in the win. His impact comes from his offensive creativity and instinctual ability to be in the right spots. He’s such an interesting player next to Wembanyama – he’s also a free agent this offseason. He could come back on a team-friendly deal but they only have so many roster spots. It will be interesting to see what his future holds.
- Sidy Cissoko has gotten a few minutes late in the season. He looks to be playing a bit timid. In the G League, Cissoko is a mad man defensively and on the break. He looks like he’s trying too hard not to make a mistake out there. With just a few games left in the season, I’d love to see the rookie play loose and with nothing to lose.
- It was a tough game for Blake Wesley. He had 1 point, 5 assists and 4 turnovers in the win. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen this kind of game from Wesley. He was pressing and made some silly mistakes with the ball in his hands. Sometimes a developing player is going to have a bad game, but with the offseason on the horizon, these games loom large when deciding who can handle back up point guard duties next year.
- Valanciunas pretty much bullied his way to a 26 point, 7 rebound and 7 assist performance. The one Spur who matched his physicality was Zach Collins, who had 15 points and 7 rebounds off the bench. One possession, Collins went right through Valanciunas’s chest for an and-1 finish. That physicality and his outside shot falling are what makes Collins a good backup center for this team.
- Just my team building two-cents – the Spurs could use a player like Herb Jones (Oh yeah? They could use the best wing-defender in the league?) Even if it’s not someone who is that elite defensively. A big wing who can guard multiple positions, is a respectable three-point shooter (shooting 42.2% on 3.5 attempts a game) and has developed a bit more off the bounce. That archetype of player is who I’m eyeing in the draft and in the trade market. It’s a perfect fit next to Wembanyama and the rest of this group going forward.
Loading comments...