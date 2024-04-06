Determining who Spurs fans are rooting for in the NCAA Men’s Final Four

Only four teams remain. On Saturday, the teams competing in Monday’s championship game will be determined.

Two of the four first place teams are still in the running and are favored to face off in the championship game. Purdue (1) plays NC State (11) at 5:09 p.m. CST followed by UConn (1) and Alabama (4) at 7:49 p.m. CST.

Who are you rooting for between Purdue and NC State?

Poll Who are you rooting for between Purdue and NC State? Purdue

NC State vote view results 52% Purdue (30 votes)

47% NC State (27 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Who are you rooting for between UConn and Alabama?

Poll Who are you rooting for between UConn and Alabama? UConn

Alabama vote view results 67% UConn (40 votes)

32% Alabama (19 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Who do you think will win it all?

Poll Who do you think will win it all? UConn

Purdue

Alabama

NC State vote view results 57% UConn (33 votes)

29% Purdue (17 votes)

3% Alabama (2 votes)

8% NC State (5 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Is who you are rooting for who you think will win?

Share your choices in the comments section.

