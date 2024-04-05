It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

With just six games left in the 2023-2024 season, the Spurs don’t have anything left to prove, and the remaining games are just a treat for the fans who want to see the young Silver and Black players find their way around the court and do something spectacular and unprecedented before the season comes to a close next week.

Victor Wembanyama has pretty much locked up the Rookie of the Year for this campaign, but fans are still flocking to arenas to see him play. He’s been dealing with some wear and tear with all of the minutes he’s been playing lately as the best player on the team, but he still wants to get on the court and wow the fans and make the Silver and Black competitive against teams far ahead of them in the standings.

The Spurs’ last game was in Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets at 5,280 feet, and tonight’s game will be in the Smoothie King Center, just three feet above sea level, which is the maximum altitude drop possible in the NBA. Victor’s height is more than twice the altitude of the Pelicans’ home, so maybe the air is just a little thinner up there. He’s definitely got the height advantage over Zion Williamson, but Zion is the more muscular of the two and could make life tough by using his strength advantage to move the tall Spurs rookie. It’s going to be an interesting matchup to watch, if the Pelicans don’t rest Williamson. Brandon Ingram is out tonight, so expect a big game from Tre Jones, who won’t have to deal with Ingram’s length advantage. It should also be another good opportunity for Malaki Branham, who has the best initials in the NBA. Devonte’ Graham always has a good game against his former team, so it would be nice if Pop unleashed him tonight in the Big Easy.

Let’s all watch and have fun. It’s on KENS, so if you have rabbit ears on your television you should be able to watch this game for free in the Central Texas area. If you don’t know what rabbit ears are, ask your grandpa.

Game Prediction:

Sidy Cissoko will finally get extended playing minutes in the NBA and record a double double (trying to manifest this).

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

April 5, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.