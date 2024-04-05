Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

It goes almost without saying that being the first pick in an NBA draft comes with lofty expectations. Fair or not, the hopes of a franchise (and fan-base) often hinge on the outcome. Such is the nature of projection; incredible talent is subject to incredible attention, good and ill. And hope — the most fragile of currencies — springs eternal at the thought of exceptionality.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed, and this is what fuels conversation and speculation at every level of sporting enthusiasm. It is, to some degree, the very nature of human interest to desire an ebb and flow in narrative. There is a mortal hunger for the fall of the deified, equal to (and perhaps greater than) the appetite for ascendancy.

And yet, having first pick of the talent available is no assurance of success in the sporting world. The Cleveland Cavaliers, for example, have had the opportunity to pick first in the NBA draft on a record 6 separate occasions. They have exactly one championship to show for it.

The Orlando Magic, with 4 opportunities of their own, are bereft a single banner. The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, on the other hand, have managed to win a combined 4 titles without ever having the good fortune of picking first.

All-in-all, there have been seventy-five number one picks in the NBA history. Only 11 of those players have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, with 2 more likely to join the ranks in the near future.

This, I imagine, makes it easier to comprehend the morbidity of the fascination. The chance of disaster is considerable. The thrill of success, equally so, as five of those number one picks have combined for a total of 20 championship trophies (and counting) between them. Or, if you prefer, roughly 27% of all NBA championships.

This makes any potential contest between players picked at the spot particularly compelling. Interest in regular season match-ups is all about the story line when each team plays 82 games in the process of completing it, and the contrast between the two players in question needs little help in that respect.

Of course, that does depend on whether this match-up will end up happening tonight at all.

Zion Williamson, who at 6’6” and 300lbs resembles a bulldozer variation of Shaquille O’Neal’s “Diesel” frame, appears to be nursing yet another injury at the close of the season, a detail all too common in the telling of his story.

At 65 games played, Williamson is now eligible for end-of-year awards. And with a postseason appearance all but guaranteed it’ll be interesting to see if the Pelicans opt to hold him out in this contest against the cellar-dwelling Spurs in hopes to preserve him for an extended playoff run.

Those 65 games in a season are the most that Williamson has played in his five years in the league without breaking down, as he’s finally begun to do his best to maintain playing shape, a stark contrast to Victor Wembanyama, who’s been emphasizing preventative maintenance over the last few years, before even entering the league.

It’s one of many distinctions between the two.

Victor is, of course, almost impossibly tall and spindly, with a shot arsenal vaguely resembling that of Kevin Durant. Zion is a refrigerator with legs, momentum, and both a forceful and feathery touch in-and-around the basket. Everything about the match-up screams irresistible force vs. immovable object.

The most meaningful difference, however, is between the two teams rather that the marquee players. While both the Spurs and Pelicans have been there share of snake-bit this season, the Pelicans’ roster sports a seemingly improbable 9 players with a positive Basketball Reference’s box plus/minus. (The same number as the league-leading Boston Celtics, though there’s an argument to be made that Boston has 10)

Take out the injuries (and playing in the seemingly eternally nasty Western Conference) and it’s easy to see a world in the which this Pelicans team would win 60 games, something even the most optimistic Spurs fan would have trouble conceiving of for this Spurs team.

That being said, the Pelicans do have some weaknesses that the Spurs may be able to exploit. A just above middling team offensively (13th in scoring, 12 in offensive rating), the Pelicans have had trouble pairing big men with Zion Williamson that can open up space on the interior, which could lead to a metaphorical buffet of blocks for Wembanyama (who’s hot off a 9 block game against the bulky Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets) and further stifle their offensive flow.

Those spacing issues have also resulted in the Pelicans being poorer on the offensive glass (18th in offensive rebound percentage, 17th in offensive rebounds), which should also assist the Spurs in denying them 2nd chance opportunities on stalled possessions.

The Pelicans are also in the lower third of the league in free throw percentage (21st) and three pointers made (20th), so as long the Spurs can keep them off the offensive glass, make things a little chippy and physical, and keep them from making more threes when the interior breaks down, they’ll have a real chance to take the Pelicans down, even if Zion plays.

With the Pelicans trying their best to hold on to the 7th seed while Brandon Imgram recovers, I think it’s likely that Williamson will play. And entertainment-wise, I’m sure that both fans and the NBA league office are hoping that I’m right.

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

April 5th, 2024 | 7:00 CT

Watch: KENS5 |Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey - Out (Knee), Devin Vassell - Out (Foot), Jeremy Sochan - Out (Ankle), Cedi Osman - Out (Ankle), Keldon Johnson - Day-to-Day (Foot), Dominick Barlow - Out (knee)

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson - Day-to-Day (Finger), Jose Alvarado - Out (Oblique), Brandon Imgram - Out (Knee), Larry Nance Jr. - Day-to-Day (Unknown)

