Victor Wembanyama is picking up steam for Defensive Player of the Year

As the season draws to a close, discussions surrounding year-end awards are heating up among basketball enthusiasts nationwide. While the Rookie of the Year debate seems settled with Victor Wembanyama emerging as the clear frontrunner, the race for Defensive Player of the Year is where the real intrigue lies.

For much of the season, Rudy Gobert has been the favored candidate for this award. The argument for the former multiple Defensive Player of the Year winner seemed straightforward: he’s been the anchor of the league’s top defense. However, in recent months, his fellow Frenchman has entered the conversation.

Wemby has the most stocks in a season of any player in the last 15 years.



He also has the most stocks in a season of any active player.



As a rookie. pic.twitter.com/h7UT8i1RAi — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) April 3, 2024

Over his last 15 games, Victor Wembanyama has been a defensive force, leading the league with an average of 4.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. His individual brilliance has translated into significant improvements for the San Antonio Spurs. During this stretch, the Spurs have boasted a defensive rating of 114.4, ranking 12th in the league.

"I understand it, we're all about winning... but don't penalize him [Wemby] for his efforts because he plays the right way every night." @Dennis3DScott weighs in on why Victor Wembanyama should win DPOY pic.twitter.com/smBS6dRRTV — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 4, 2024

Victor’s impact on his team’s performance cannot be overstated. Despite the Spurs’ 7-14 record since the All-Star break, his defensive prowess has been instrumental. As highlighted, his contributions transcend mere statistics.

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/CjKMgsaaZJ — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 29, 2024

Kirk Goldsberry’s graph from March 29th illustrates the Spurs’ defensive resurgence over the previous 10 games. However, as emphasized by former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green, numbers only scratch the surface.

In a remarkable reversal of his stance, Green, speaking on his podcast, now champions Wembanyama for the award. Following a recent encounter with him on the court, Green emphasized that his impact extends far beyond conventional metrics, that his presence in the paint dissuades opponents from attacking the rim: a factor that doesn’t always manifest in traditional stats.

It’s a testament to Wembanyama’s unique defensive prowess, placing him in a league of his own. As the debate rages on, we eagerly await the final verdict. Could Victor make history as the first rookie to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award? Only time will tell.

Nearly everyone in the national media has showered Wembanyama with praise, with Dan Patrick being the latest to join the chorus. When asked to choose between Caitlan Clark and Wembanyama, the radio host picked the Frenchman. However, despite the flattering words, Patrick’s pronunciation of “Wembanyama” seemed a bit off to me.

It’s worth noting that the rookie is currently leading the league in steals and blocks this season.

Most stocks this season:



321 — Victor Wembanyama

248 — Anthony Davis

235 — Wemby (blocks only)

225 — Chet Holmgren pic.twitter.com/L93nDhW2l1 — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) April 3, 2024

I’ve seen plenty of impressive edits featuring Wembanyama this year, but this one truly stands out.

Une anomalie de la nature



It’s just the beginning.



pic.twitter.com/Foi8AvnFZS — Wemby France (@VicWembanyamaFR) April 2, 2024

LeBron James was the first to give Wembanyama the nickname “the alien.” Now, Nike is embracing it, with plans to release a shoe for Vic called the GT Hustle 2 “Alien,” set to drop in May.