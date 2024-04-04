The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four kicks off tomorrow

Caitlin Clark is a bonafide star. Reports show the viewership of the women’s tournament is overshadowing the men’s and the ticket prices to view the NCAA Women’s Final Four are through the roof.

Not only is it outshining NCAA Men’s Basketball, it had more viewers than a bevy of huge sporting events from the past year.

Only four teams remain. On Friday, the teams competing in Sunday’s championship game will be determined.

Two first place teams (Iowa and South Carolina) host two 3rd seeded teams (UConn and NC State, respectively).

South Carolina (1) plays NC State (3) at 6:00 p.m. CST followed by Iowa (1) and UConn (3) at 8:30 p.m. CST.

Winners play on Sunday in the championship game.

Clark and Iowa may be the media darlings, but South Carolina is still favored to win it all from abetting standpoint.

Will you be watching?

Who are you rooting for? And who do you think will win?

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.