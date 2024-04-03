Victor Wembanyama flirted with history in Denver

What if I told you there’s a player so remarkably skilled at basketball that, even on an off night offensively, competing at high altitude against the defending NBA champions, was on the brink of making NBA history? Well, that’s precisely what Victor Wembanyama did on Tuesday night.

Victor Wembanyama tonight:



23 PTS

15 REB

8 AST

9 BLK

1 STL



Flirting with a quadruple double as a rookie is insane

Wemby was just two assists and one block away from achieving a rare quadruple-double. His performance, although marred by a 9-29 shooting night, showcased his versatility and immense value to his team. His influence extends far beyond scoring, making him a vital asset on the court.

In a post-game interview, when questioned about his near-historic feat, Victor responded in his trademark modest manner, displaying his focus on the game rather than personal accolades.

"I didn't know I was close. It'll happen eventually, but I have other priorities." - Victor Wembanyama on being close to a quadruple double

His sole concentration remained on the challenge of outplaying the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic. It’s clear that Victor is not the type to chase statistics; his priority lies in contributing to his team’s success in any way possible.

Nevertheless, witnessing the showdown between Wembanyama and Jokic was a spectacle in itself. Both players demonstrated why the future of the league is so promising, hinting at many more epic battles to come in the years ahead. It’s undeniable that Victor’s talent is garnering widespread recognition across the league.

"He’s going to be really, really, really, really, really, really good. Yeah, he’s going to be an amazing player. Just his ability to time up shots and block, really affects the game. It makes you second guess and think

about what you’re trying to do," DEN's Gordon on Victor… pic.twitter.com/IOnKtttd7m — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 3, 2024

"We're watching the ascension of the next great player in the NBA." - Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone on Wemby

This was undeniably one of the most riveting sequences of the season, witnessing Wembanyama and Jokic engage in a fierce battle on the court.

This Wemby and Jokić sequence

Adding to the intrigue surrounding Victor’s performance, it’s worth noting that he currently boasts more blocks than an astounding 86.6% of NBA players in HISTORY. This remarkable statistic becomes even more impressive considering his youth, having played only 67 games in his burgeoning career thus far.

Victor Wembanyama has more career blocks than 86.6% of all players in NBA history.

While the night was undoubtedly entertaining, keen observers could sense Wembanyama’s disappointment when engaged in conversation with Jokic. His competitive nature was palpable, further underscoring his relentless drive for success.

The opportunity to interact with basketball legend Tim Duncan was undoubtedly a highlight for Victor, as evidenced by his sentiment: It’s always nice to be in the company of the great Tim Duncan!

Victor Wembanyama just reached 1,400 points and 700 rebounds this season.



Only 2 rookies in NBA history to reach 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 200 assists and 200 blocks:



Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan

Victor Wembanyama

Lastly, it’s essential not to overlook Wemby’s burgeoning passing skills. Already displaying proficiency in this aspect of the game, one can only imagine his potential with improved teammates in the future.