Victor Wembanyama and Tre Jones fill up the box score in close loss to the Nuggets

Ever since Marvel introduced the concept of a cinematic universe where every A, B, and C list actor would part of a singular, grand, fan service experience, you just knew that Thanos would get his hands on all six infinity stones eventually. It was inevitable.

And as sure as Hawkeye was the worst Avenger, Victor Wembanyama is going to get his hands on all four box score categories for the first quadruple-double since another Spur accomplished this feat. It is inevitable.

In trying his best to snap the Spurs to a win, Wembanyama racked up 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 9 blocks in a game matched up against another premiere big man.

Tre Jones also put on show with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, nabbing a triple-double in the process.

Wemby does it all. This particular play highlights the way he surveys the court, waits for Julian Champagnie to cut to the basket, then deftly directs the ball low and away from defenders for a pinpoint bounce pass to Champagnie for the bucket.

If it seems the young Frenchman is getting more and more comfortable on the court, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Vic Julian pic.twitter.com/ogjukvBybt — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2024

What a pass from Tre Jones. In a season of growth for the Spurs, enough cannot be said of Jones’s own growth as a point guard. This beautiful half court bounce pass to Sandro Mamuklashvili deserves its own podcast sponsored by H-E-B whole bean coffee.

THROW IT DOWN MAMU‼️ pic.twitter.com/199elMe2MY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2024

Tre Jones out here showing off the range of his lobs. Having Wembanyama as a partner certainly makes it easier. At this point, Jones is feeling a lot of confidence (and Coach Popovich is letting him loose) to be letting passes fly from half court.

that oop tho pic.twitter.com/gAysTMA1CF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2024

Wembanyama took this one deep into the teeth of the Nuggets’ defense. Notice the fluid movement, where every step is with purpose but within the flow of how the defense reacts to his dribble. Enjoy the dance he partakes with his defender before finding the slightest of angles to extend his long reach for an “easy” bucket.

Heading into the second!



END Q1 | SAS 23, DEN 30 pic.twitter.com/PWNVmtJFwh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2024

I would lob it if you could join us for this lobley party that Wembanyama and Devonte’ Graham are throwing. All’s fair in lob and war? All for lob. You’re the one I lob. Can’t help falling in lob. Endless lob. You can’t hurry lob. All you need is lob. I will always lob you.

No, I didn’t get hacked.

Feel like makin’ lob. I think I lob you. It must have been lob. The power of lob. I’d do anything for lob (but I won’t do that).

ONE HAND pic.twitter.com/OjSRa7cuUV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2024

This is how I look whenever I toss trash into the basket in my office, only way less smoother than how Wembanyama does it. What a time to be a fan!

a little finesse pic.twitter.com/BPfIM6PF6T — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2024

If you missed the game because you were too busy wondering who Josh Allen’s top receiver is going to be next season, here are the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs will head over to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Friday, April 5, 2024.