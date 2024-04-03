Devonte’ Graham’s trivia-worthy March Madness shout out

The NCAA Final Four in Phoenix is set and if you have not heard, a member of our San Antonio Spurs has been talked about for his past NCAA involvement pertaining to March Madness.

The trivia question: Which active NBA player scored the most career points in the NCAA tournament?



Even Devonte' Graham was surprised to learn it is Devonte' Graham.



That and more in this latest batch of Spurs notes:https://t.co/si58LWHK92 via @expressnews — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) March 25, 2024

As San Antonio Express-News writer Jeff McDonald pointed out, Devonte’ Graham is the all-time leading scorer among active NBA players for the NCAA tournament.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native spent four years at Kansas and made headlines during his time competing at the collegiate level, so his 207 tournament points should come as no surprise.

In 2018, he and the Jayhawks made it into the Final Four (which took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio), but were eliminated by the eventual champs, the Villanova Wildcats. Those Wildcats spawned four NBA players - Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte Divincenzo and Omari Spellman.

On a Spurs Live pregame show, Dan Weiss sat with Graham and discussed the trivia-worthy statistic.

Devonte' Graham sits down with @DanWeissPBP to talk about his March Madness memories at Kansas and the growth of this team this season.#PorVida | @Spurs | @BallySports pic.twitter.com/lVWhCPgWcH — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) March 28, 2024

With the injuries to the Spurs, Graham got some minutes off the bench on Easter Sunday. Hopefully, fans will be treated to a little more of Devonte’ Graham’s talent before the season closes.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.