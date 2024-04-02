Victor Wembanyama’s defensive showcase can’t lift Spurs over Nuggets

When you march into the home of the defending champions, you’d better bring your best. San Antonio wasn’t at full strength but had enough fight to scare Denver in a 110-105 loss.

The Spurs and Nuggets entered Tuesday evening’s clash as polar opposites in the Western Conference standings, but the desire for victory was parallel. Denver is in a race for the top seed, and every game from this point on could cause a massive shift in the team’s playoff outlook. The fact San Antonio played with the same level of intensity as a top team that has everything to play for explains why we’ve seen so many late-game comebacks lately.

You know what’s even more impressive? Playing with that energy one day after the crushing news revealing Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan will be out for the remainder of the season. Sure, it’s easy for role players to get excited about an increased role, but the intensity they played with shows they weren’t just eager at the opportunity to log more shot attempts.

What does that look like?

Going on a 12-0 run with just under four minutes left to take a 100-99 lead over a team that is efficient at finishing games. It’s Tre Jones missing a layup, fighting for the rebound, then Malaki Branham throwing caution to the wind to deflect what would’ve been an easy catch and finish for Nikola Jokic on the opposite end of the floor, had he not exerted the proper energy needed to disrupt it.

Speaking of Branham, he followed up his 12-point outing against the Warriors with 24 against Denver. He’s looked impressive in his bigger role and he’ll be exciting to watch in summer league after an offseason of progression.

Wembanyama was hobbled with an apparent hip injury and it’ll be interesting to see what San Antonio does with him the rest of the season. He fought through the pain, finishing with 23 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks and eight assists.

Observations:

Wembanyama is an immovable object on defense. But you knew that already. There was a consecutive stretch of plays in crunch time where he denied Jokic at the rim, got scored on, stuffed Reggie Jackson while also defending Jokic and then scared Christian Braun away from attempting a layup (but he was able to find a wide-open Michael Porter Jr. for three). Disrupting Denver’s offense is an incredibly challenging feat, yet Wembanyama slowed it down. It takes incredible anticipation and awareness to finish with nine blocks against a team as unselfish as Denver.

That being said, Jokic is an unstoppable force. He finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds and six assists despite great defense being played against him. With his size, floor vision and shooting touch, there isn’t much a defender can do to slow him down. He even countered Wembanyama’s length with quick, high-arching hook shots. I can’t believe social media tried to convince us that big men were a dying breed.

The Jones rebound mentioned above was one of 12. He also had 11 assists and 10 points. To be a Swiss army knife as an undersized guard says plenty about the energy he plays with. As I’ve mentioned a few times since the All-Star Break, finding consistency from beyond the arc could keep Jones in NBA rotations for years.