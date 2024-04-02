San Antonio vs. Denver, Final Score: Spurs take defending champs to the wire in 110-105 loss

Without three of their core players, the San Antonio Spurs marched into the mountains to grapple with the defending champion Denver Nuggets. They gave them everything they could handle in a very close 110-105 loss.

It was a true battle of the bigs, as Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic made major impacts all over the floor. Wembanyama flirted with a quadruple-double, putting up 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists and 9 blocks (he also finished the game with only two turnovers.) Jokic led all scorers with 42 points, and added in 16 rebounds and 6 assists.

Malaki Branham was electric in the second quarter, and finished the game as the highest scoring Spur. He had 24 points in his 37 minutes.

San Antonio’s defense competed with an elite Denver offense all night. They held them to 43.9% shooting from the field and 32.4% shooting from deep. They out paced them in transition, finding open cutters and spot up shooters as Denver jogged back defensively. Ultimately, it was late game execution and Jokic’s presence that sealed the game for Denver in the fourth.

The Spurs will get a few days off before heading to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans on Friday.

