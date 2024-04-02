Victor Wembanyama wins third straight Western Conference Rookie of the Month

News that will surprise absolutely no one hit the presses on Tuesday. The NBA announced that San Antonio Spurs rookie, Victor Wemnbanyama, is the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in March. This marks Wembanyama’s third straight Rookie of the Month award, making him the first Spur to accomplish this feat since Tim Duncan.

San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama and Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March. pic.twitter.com/VoQO4HKCAH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 2, 2024

In March, Wembanyama averaged 23.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 4.8 assists. He shot 47.3% from the field, 30.8% from deep and 75% from the free throw line. Wembanyama is joined by his Eastern Conference counterpart, Brandon Miller who has also won the award the last three months.

What used to seem like a two-player race for Rookie of the Year with Chet Holmgren, is looking more like a no contest these days. Wembanyama has ran away with the award, dominating the second half of the season. It’s extremely likely that this won’t be the last award he takes home this season. There is also a chance that Wembanyama is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, but faces stiff competition form Rudy Gobert and Herb Jones.

With the season wrapping up in April, there will be no more Rookie of the Month Awards given. Wembanyama and Miller had the most nominations this year, Holmgren and Jamie Jaquez Jr. both won the award twice.