The ideal co-star for Victor Wembanyama

When Victor Wembanyam shines on the court, the national media buzzes with coverage of both him and the San Antonio Spurs. This Monday, senior ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst sparked intrigue with a revealing video discussing potential stars eyeing a move to San Antonio in the near future. Windhorst, who spent the weekend in San Antonio, suggested that one or two players may be inclined to join the Spurs to align themselves with Wembanyam’s star power.

Brian Windhorst “predicts” the Spurs Future over the next few years:



“ Having spent this weekend here. (San Antonio) I am going to say there’s going to be a player or two who’s going to be forward thinking and want to get himself to San Antonio.”



Worth the watch 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yETCLwAijd — SpursNationSA (@SpursNation_SA) April 1, 2024

Windhorst’s remarks target young, proven players, likely on their first or second max contracts. While Trae Young is a prominent name amid the ongoing speculation and rumors this season, Windhorst’s comments hint at the possibility of other players considering the move.

Deciphering these reports can be challenging, but certain elements from Windhorst’s segment and Bill Simmons’ recent podcast episode offer clues. Windhorst notably lauded San Antonio as an up-and-coming city where players desire to reside, contrasting it with his hometown of Cleveland. Coincidentally, the Cleveland Caveliers currently face a dilemma with Donovan Mitchell appearing unlikely to re-sign, with less than two years left on his contract. While Mitchell’s talent is undeniable, questions could arise regarding his compatibility with Wembanyam’s playing style and the team’s overall direction.

New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo

—Things we noticed from OKC/NY (JW!), Minn/Chi + Mavs/Rockets

—Wemby!

—Everything we actually learned this NBA season (so far)

—The Minnesota Mess and the Worst NBA Owner Mini-Pyramid (last 30 years).

—March Madness! https://t.co/FxHaZs0YnO — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 1, 2024

During Sunday night’s episode, Bill Simmons hinted at the Spurs being one of the teams willing to go above and beyond to acquire a player like Darius Garland, potentially offering 140 cents on the dollar. Garland’s pass-first approach at point guard could complement Wembanyam’s game seamlessly.

However, it’s crucial not to jump to conclusions as everything remains speculative at this point. Nonetheless, it’s evident that the Spurs are poised for improvement, and Wembanyam is emerging as an enticing prospect for any player eyeing a shot at an NBA title in the future.

This is an impressive graphic illustrating the progression of the NBA’s top shot blockers. At the beginning of the season, Victor was neck-and-neck with these players. However, he now stands alone at the top, surpassing everyone else. It’s also worth noting that despite his dominance, the rookie has played 548 minutes less than Anthony Davis.

Lotta blocked shots between these five pic.twitter.com/uF1dj4X1ss — AOP_NBA (@aop_nba) April 2, 2024

The Spurs traveled to Denver in style on Monday! Rookie Victor Wembanyama turned heads with his Louis Vuitton attire, proudly showcasing his newest sponsorship deal.

Off to Denver pic.twitter.com/JzzsVjHQd7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2024

And there you have it, folks! The rookie has earned his third consecutive Rookie of the Month Award.

Wemby has been named the West rookie of the month for March https://t.co/R24fuQHQqK — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) April 2, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the rookie excelled in a trivia segment called Full Court Guess, with all questions revolving around the Spurs.