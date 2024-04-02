It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Nuggets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell are out for the season, but any game with Victor Wembanyama on the court is worth watching. The super rookie will get plenty of time on the court with Sandro Mamukelashvili tonight, and maybe even Sidy Cissoko can get some time on the court on his 20th birthday.

The Nuggets aren’t fully healthy either, but Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray should probably be on the court, despite being listed on the injury report, as Coach Malone does his best to make up the Thunder’s half game lead and try to take the top spot in the west. With the altitude in Denver, home court advantage for the Nuggets is a high priority, and they’re not going to take a chance at letting a young Spurs squad steal a game from them on their home court. This isn’t the last meeting between the teams, the Nuggets travel to the Frost Bank Center on April 12 for the penultimate game of the season. At that point, the race could be over, so tonight’s game might be the best chance for Spurs fans to see this year’s favorite for the MVP do his thing on the court. The matchup between Jokic and Wembanyama promises to be extremely entertaining, and could be one of the highlights of the two weeks remaining in the season. Let’s watch, shall we?

Game Prediction:

Cedi Osman will go 5-5 from beyond the arc tonight, and Sidy Cissoko will record his first double double in the NBA.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

April 2, 2024 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.