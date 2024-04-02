Tre Jones named a finalist for the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship award

The regular season is winding down, and that means finalists for certain NBA awards are starting to be announced. One Spur who unsurprisingly showed up is Tre Jones, who is the Southwest Division’s finalist for the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award, which is given to the player who “exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play, and integrity”.

Each of the 30 NBA teams nominates one of its own players to compete for this award — so Jones’ own teammates nominated him. From these nominees, one player from each NBA division is selected by a panel as the divisional Sportsmanship Award winner. At the end of the regular season, all players will cast votes for the award, with eleven points given for each first-place vote, nine for second-place vote, seven points for third, five points for fourth, three points for fifth and one point for each sixth place vote received. The player with the highest point total, regardless of the number of first-place votes, wins the award.

Other nominees include Tyrese Maxey (76ers, Atlantic Division), Jarrett Allen (Cavs, Central Division), Kevin Love (Heat, Southeast Division), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder, Northwest Division), and Harrison Barnes (Kings, Pacific Division). Should Jones win, he would become the fourth Spur to win the award (which would be an NBA record for most for a single team), joining Avery Johnson (1997-98), David Robinson (2000-01) and Steve Smith (2001-02).

Last season, Jones was a finalist for the NBA’s Community Assist Award (which was ultimately won by Brook Lopez) and Social Justice Champion (which went to Steph Curry). He also played a big role in the Spurs winning ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award for their services in Uvalde, TX following the tragic 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary, where they volunteered more that 700 hours and raised more than $1 million in funds for community support. Jones in particular donated $25,000 to the Uvalde Children’s Bereavement Center.