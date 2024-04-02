Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

In the 2 weeks since their last meeting with the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets still have the look of a team that will be representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. That being said, it hasn’t been all sunshine over in Mile High, as Denver recently dropped consecutive home games to potential playoff opponents in the Phoenix Suns and fellow challenger for the #1 seed the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’ve also been without point guard Jamal Murray, who has missed Denver’s last 5 games with inflammation in one of his knees. That just means that 2x MVP Nikola Jokic will have to shoulder a bit more of the load, something he’s certainly capable of doing.

The Spurs have to be feeling pretty good about themselves. Their 6 wins in March are the most they’ve had in any month this season and they had a real shot at picking up their 4th win in a row Sunday night before ultimately coming up short against the Golden State Warriors. With 4 of their final 7 games on the road and with a few coming against teams that are still fighting for playoff seeding, they will have their work cut out for them to be somewhat successful as far as the Win column goes in April. If last month means anything going forward though, they’re going to compete until every one of these games ends and with the way this season has gone, that’s all anyone could really ask for at this point.

San Antonio Spurs (18-57) at Denver Nuggets (52-23)

April 2 2024 | 8:00 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Keldon Johnson, foot (day to day), Devin Vassell, foot, (OUT), Dominick Barlow, knee (day to day), Jeremy Sochan, foot (OUT), Charles Bassey, out for the year

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray, knee (questionable), Nikola Jokic, day to day, Aaron Gordon, foot (day to day), Zelensky Nnaji, thigh (OUT)

What to watch for

The Victor Wembanyama-Nikola Jokic match-up is the obvious selling point any time these two teams have matched up this season. Wemby has looked better and better with each passing week, but Jokic remains the standard for modern bigs. With 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists (!!!) in Denver’s win Sunday over the Cavaliers, Jokic notched his 23rd triple double of the season, while Victor’s 32 points in the loss to the Warriors marks the 9th time he’s hit the 30-point mark in his rookie season.

The trio of Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson both missed the Easter game against Golden State with foot injuries. Stealing a win from Denver, even without Jamal Murray, will most likely require those guys to be out on the floor. Whether or not their inclusions on the injured list were just end of season maintenance remains to be seen. UPDATE: Both Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are now out for the rest of the year

Both Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are now out for the rest of the year Michael Porter Jr. perfectly plays the role that Nikola Jokic and head coach Michael Malone need him to play. Porter Jr. it’s asked to grab boards, defend, and to shoot/score the basketball. He’s particularly good at the latter, shooting over 40% from beyond the arc and providing Jokic a very dangerous kick out option with a quick release. If defenders are somehow able to bother jumpers coming from his 6’10” frame, Porter Jr is more than capable of putting the ball on the floor and making them pay.

Mamu got some run in the Warriors game, putting up a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Fun things usually happen when he finds his way on the court, and with the season winding down there’s a good chance we see more of him.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is coming off a season high 22 points in Denver’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, going 6/9 from beyond the arc. Caldwell-Pope is the ultimate 3&D guy and gives Jokic yet another sniper (40% from 3) to find for easy dimes.

