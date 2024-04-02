Survey: Three burning questions for the end of the Spurs season

The San Antonio Spurs were hit with some bad news on April 1. It was announced that both Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan will miss the rest of the season with lower-body injuries. Those two players have been key cogs to the Spurs attack next to Victor Wembanyama. Now in their final handful of games, San Antonio will need to lean on their depth to fill those spots in the rotations.

This means we should get a better look at some of the Spurs two-way and G League players, like Sidy Cissoko. Fans have wanted to see what the 2023 draft pick looks like at the NBA level. David Duke Jr. and RaiQuan Gray are other Austin standouts who could get some minutes toward the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Wembanyama is the next player to be shut down for the season. Firmly out of the playoff picture, and vying for better draft position, the Spurs could tell Wemby to sit the rest of the season and get ready for the next. However, with Wembanyama firmly in the Defensive Player of the Year race, he could use these last few games to help his chances. It will be a tight race between Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Herb Jones for the DPOY award.

Some fans, and likely the front office, are already focused on next year’s team. It was a disappointing season for San Antonio. Yet, in that darkness shined the light that was Wembanyama’s superstardom. With a young superstar, the Spurs can begin acquiring talent to complement him. Will that be a dynamic lead guard? More support on the wings? A plethora of three-point shooting? Maybe another big to hold his own when Wembanyama isn’t in the game. We want to know what YOU would do if you had a front office gig!

