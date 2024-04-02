Happy birthday to Sidy Cissoko

Cissoko may be known to some as “the other French Spurs draft pick” in 2023, but Sidy has been blowing up with the Austin Spurs, garnering attention that could see him breaking into San Antonio Spurs line-up.

The 44th draft pick came through the G-League Ignite, the development basketball team that has yielded ten drafted players since launching in 2020.

Cissoko and Wembanyama knew each other, but this is the first time they have been on the same roster. They played against each another during a two-game exhibition series in Las Vegas prior to the draft.

Sidy turns 20 today.

The Austin Spurs were eliminated from the G-League playoffs despits having the same record as the fourth, fifth, and sixth pplace teams in the Western Conference.

Expect to see Sidy in a Spurs uniform, especially with the vacancy at the forward position while Jeremy Sochan is recovering.

Happy birthday, Sidy.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.