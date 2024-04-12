Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

Coming off the ugliest loss of the season, the San Antonio Spurs will head home to host the Denver Nuggets. The visiting team is playing for the number one seed in the Western Conference, attempting to hold off the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves who are a game back from first. San Antonio finds itself competing for ping pong balls, as they are one of the bottom three teams in the NBA vying for the best odds at the number one pick.

The entire Nuggets starting five is on the injury report as “probable.” It’s likely they’ll play as they look to gain ground on their competitors at the top of the conference. Notably missing from the injury report is Spurs rookie, Victor Wembanyama, who sat out their last game with an ankle injury. It seemed like San Antonio might shut him down for the season, but by all accounts he will suit up on Friday.

It was a fun game the last time Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic faced off. Wemby had 23 points, 15 rebounds 8 assists and 9 blocks, while Jokic had 42 and 16 in the 110-105 Denver win. The Spurs are winless against the Nuggets this season. They’ll look to play spoiler and secure their first win against the defending champs this year.

San Antonio Spurs (20-60) vs. Denver Nuggets (56-24)

April 12, 2024 | 7 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Dominick Barlow – Out (left knee,) Keldon Johnson – Out (left foot,) Cedi Osman – Out (right ankle,) Jeremy Sochan – Out (left ankle,) Devin Vassell – Out (right foot)

Nuggets Injuries: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Probable (right shoulder,) Vlatko Cancar – Out (left knee,) Aaron Gordon – Probable (right foot,) Nikola Jokic – Probable (left hip,) Jamal Murray – Probable (right knee,) Zeke Nnaji – Probable (right adductor,) Michael Porter Jr. – Probable (left quad)

What to watch for

Wembanyama vs. Jokic

This will be the matchup everyone is looking for. Two of Europes best big men clashing. Their last matchup was must-watch basketball. Wembanyama got Jokic on a block, but Jokic feasted all over the floor. Wembanyama really seems to step up for these matchups agaisnt big names. With only two games left in the season, I’m sure we will see a motivated Wembanyama on Friday night.

Sidy Cissoko’s minutes

The other Spurs rookie, Sidy Cissoko, has gotten some run with the roster left depleted by injuries. He’s looked solid in his last two appearances, scoring over 10 points in both contests. Cissoko has shown some great cutting instincts to go along with his solid frame and explosive athleticism. He’s a steady defender and has looked fairly comfortable with the ball in his hands. Friday will give Cissoko another chance to earn the coaching staff’s trust.

Eyes on the two-way players

Outside of Cissoko, the Spurs also have three two-way players who will likely see the floor on Friday. David Duke Jr., Jamaree Bouyea and RaiQuan Gray all played major minutes in the Spurs loss to the Thunder. Gray stood out among the rest, hitting three triples to go along with some bruising inside. Bouyea is known as a dynamite G League scorer, despite being a smaller guard. It would be fun to see the young guard get some run against Denver.