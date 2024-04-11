 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nike unveils Victor Wembanyama’s first shoe prototype

During the “Air Immersion Space” exposition, the world got its first glimpse of Wemby’s inaugural signature shoe.

By Mikey Rouleau
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

On Monday, Nike seized a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by unveiling Victor Wembanyama’s alien logo during the eclipse. Keeping the momentum alive, the company showcased the 20-year-old Frenchman once more on Thursday afternoon. A statue of the rookie was revealed during Nike’s launch of the “Air Immersion Space” exposition in Paris, an event aimed at highlighting the company’s innovative Air technologies.

The statue featured a new Nike Air shoe, sparking speculation that it might be a prototype of Vic’s inaugural signature shoe. Yet, as limited media members entered the exhibit, a video surfaced, unveiling the official prototype of Victor’s signature “A.I.R.” shoe.

This prototype is similar to the shoe featured on the statue, aligning with Wemby’s alien-inspired brand. Anticipation builds as we await the final version of the product gracing the rookie’s feet during a basketball game. With only two games remaining in the regular season, all eyes are on him possibly debuting this new shoe in Paris during the Summer Olympic Games.

On Tuesday night in Memphis, a heartwarming off-court moment happened. Victor took the time to snap a photo and hang out with Brandon Sanderson, one of the rookie’s favorite authors.

A few weeks ago, I floated the idea that perhaps Darius Garland would be the best “realistic” fit alongside Wemby. Well, on this podcast, two of the top NBA insiders echoed the same sentiment.

Putting things into perspective, Wemby has had an exceptional rookie season.

Lastly, I’ll just leave this here...

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...