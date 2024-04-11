Nike unveils Victor Wembanyama’s first shoe prototype

On Monday, Nike seized a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by unveiling Victor Wembanyama’s alien logo during the eclipse. Keeping the momentum alive, the company showcased the 20-year-old Frenchman once more on Thursday afternoon. A statue of the rookie was revealed during Nike’s launch of the “Air Immersion Space” exposition in Paris, an event aimed at highlighting the company’s innovative Air technologies.

Nike dévoile une statue de Victor Wembanyama à Paris



Possiblement pour l’annonce de sa première signature shoes qui devrait arriver prochainement pic.twitter.com/aCtoruL0TI — Wemby France (@VicWembanyamaFR) April 11, 2024

The statue featured a new Nike Air shoe, sparking speculation that it might be a prototype of Vic’s inaugural signature shoe. Yet, as limited media members entered the exhibit, a video surfaced, unveiling the official prototype of Victor’s signature “A.I.R.” shoe.

Le prototype de la chaussure signature «A.I.R.» de Victor Wembanyama a été dévoilé par Nike



Vos avis ?



pic.twitter.com/c9BdBDUpKu — First Team (@FirstTeam101) April 11, 2024

This prototype is similar to the shoe featured on the statue, aligning with Wemby’s alien-inspired brand. Anticipation builds as we await the final version of the product gracing the rookie’s feet during a basketball game. With only two games remaining in the regular season, all eyes are on him possibly debuting this new shoe in Paris during the Summer Olympic Games.

On Tuesday night in Memphis, a heartwarming off-court moment happened. Victor took the time to snap a photo and hang out with Brandon Sanderson, one of the rookie’s favorite authors.

For those wondering, I did get to see Wemby play when he came by Utah last month! He made time for us after the game, and was just as gracious and eloquent as everyone says. (Plus, he was awesome to watch play.) What a class act. @wemby pic.twitter.com/gwU71fM9s5 — Brandon Sanderson (@BrandSanderson) April 10, 2024

A few weeks ago, I floated the idea that perhaps Darius Garland would be the best “realistic” fit alongside Wemby. Well, on this podcast, two of the top NBA insiders echoed the same sentiment.

Pelton: "I don't like the idea of dealing for Young. Pair Wemby with a more dangerous off-ball threat, more competitive on defense. Garland seems to fit that bill."



Marks: "I am not emptying draft assets for Trae. I agree, Garland is a better fit." https://t.co/mjqhknqhKh pic.twitter.com/Qnir9SDG6M — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) April 11, 2024

Putting things into perspective, Wemby has had an exceptional rookie season.

Victors rookie year:

21.3 PPG

10.6 RPG

3.6 BPG

56.5 TS%

40-20 game

250 plus blocks

Lead league in stocks

Triple double

Triple double with blocks

5x5 game

Most consecutive rookie double doubles record

Highest rookie PER in the 21st century

Youngest player to make All team… pic.twitter.com/CIuHrC7f4E — WEMBYJOHNSONBURNER (@WEMBYSPUR1) April 11, 2024

Lastly, I’ll just leave this here...