Report: The Spurs won’t be looking to make any big moves this summer

There was already more hype surrounding Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama than anyone since LeBron James entered the league, but he has still managed to exceed expectations, leading many to wonder how the Spurs should approach this offseason. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski said the Spurs shouldn’t waste any time, and San Antonio Express News’ Jeff McDonald has implied that anyone who thinks the Spurs won’t be looking for upgrades is sorely mistaken, but now we have a new twist.

Windhorst is now saying the Spurs won’t be looking to make any big moves or trades this summer and will instead focus on the 2025 NBA draft, which is supposed to be much more talented and deeper than 2024.

On SiriusXM ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Spurs aren’t looking to make big moves/trades this summer and will instead focus on the 2025 Draft. When in S.A. recently, he spent one on one time with Spurs GM Brian Wright so it’s likely that this info came from that source. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/MWXfSumHeX — Dusty Garza (@Dgarza888) April 11, 2024

There’s reason to take this seriously, as his “source” could be none other than Spurs GM Brian Wright, as the two Brian W’s were recently seen chatting it up ahead of their home game vs. the Knicks. (Of course, it’s also worth noting Windhorst whiffed on another report that night, claiming ball boys had gone into the stands to retrieve Jalen Brunson’s 61-point ball that Wemby had thrown into the stands, only to have to walk it back after being informed otherwise.)

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst didn’t have any questions for Pop but he’s having a long conversation with Spurs GM Brian Wright. pic.twitter.com/1j4iyPlgqS — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@DominguezCinco) March 29, 2024

This “news” will naturally bring about mixed reactions. It sure makes it sound like the Spurs are going to tank for a third consecutive year despite getting the ultimate franchise player last summer, and some fans may not be ready to stomach that again. (I’m not sure I am.) At the same time, with their improved play in recent months, there is now some intrigue as to what their current core of Wemby, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones can do after a whole season of playing together and building chemistry.

Of course, if you’re hoping the Spurs make a big splash in free agency, there might a bit of a reality check in store. Only Cedi Osman, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dominck Barlow will be off the books this summer, while Devonte’ Graham, Julian Champagnie and Charles Bassey are on partially guaranteed deals. Despite this, the Spurs would have the cap space to sign a big free agent, but like the draft, this is also a somewhat weak free agency class, where big money would either bring a ball dominant player or over-the-hill veteran, neither of which would be ideal.

Finally, there’s the idea of making a big trade. While the Spurs have been tied to names who might be on the trading block like Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, there’s always the question of long-term fit, not to mention what the Spurs would have to give up to get them. Johnson is their best bargaining chip, but what if teams want something more, like say, Vassell? The Spurs likely are not ready part with him so soon, plus as determined as the Spurs appear to be to build organically through the draft, how many of their picks are they ready to part with? There’s would be a lot to consider.

If one had to venture a guess, the Spurs will likely listen to offers that come their way, mull it over, and if something is too good to pass up and fits the timeline, they may go for it, but one thing they will not do is overreact. Otherwise, they will fill in the gaps with role players that fit a need (like shooting), let their young players keep growing, hope for a big get in the 2025 draft, then start the charge back up the standings. (Basically, the patient Thunder approach.)

As easy as it may be to panic at the thought of another “tank” season, remember, Wemby is only going to keep getting better, and Gregg Popovich won’t be able get away with stuff like the Sochan experiment next season because he now knows what he has in this current roster. Even if roughly the same squad comes back next season, they SHOULD be decently better. If not, they’ll still have the same opportunities to act next summer as they do now.