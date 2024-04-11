What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Thunder

Hello, 911. Yes, I’d like to report a murder.

From the jump, the San Antonio Spurs were outgunned and outmanned by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 127-89 loss. Without Victor Wembanyama and most of his supporting cast, the Spurs simply didn’t have the talent to keep up with a Thunder squad that is fighting for a top seed in the Western Conference.

It oddly mirrored the Spurs’ big win the night prior against the Memphis Grizzlies. A team that had enough key contributors stomped on a team missing them. It’s not so fun to be on the other end of it.

The Thunder swallowed up the Spurs defensively, causing them to shoot 33.3% from the field and 22.5% from three. San Antonio turned the ball over 15 times, allowing 28 points off those turnovers. Meanwhile, OKC was red hot from three, hitting 42.1% of their deep shots. Of the fourteen Thunder players that logged minutes tonight, only four of them didn’t hit a three-point shot.

It was an ugly game, but at least Spurs fans got to see some extended minutes from Sidy Cissoko and some of the other end-of-the-bench players for the Spurs. With nothing to play for but ping pong balls, San Antonio let some of their two-way players log big minutes, giving fans a look at some guys that have developed in Austin. Of all the two-way players, RaiQuan Gray looked the most impressive. His burly frame and shooting touch make him a unique player. He finished with 13 points and hit 3 deep shots.

Plus, with the loss the Spurs find themselves back in the race for the bottom three records in the league. In a draft class filled with uncertainty, the higher the pick, the better. With Gregg Popovich noncommittal about Wembanyama playing again this season, there might be a couple more nights like this before the offseason.

Takeaways: