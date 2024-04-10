San Antonio vs. OKC Thunder, Final Score: Skeleton Spurs blown out by Thunder, 127-89

With the Spurs down their top four players and top outside shooter, a game against an Oklahoma City Thunder team vying for the top seed on the second night of a back-to-back was never going to be pretty, but it still somehow managed to be even worse than many probably imagined, at least in the first half. The Thunder opened on an 11-0 run before tacking on a 19-0 run to close the first quarter to take a 34-11 lead, and that was the ball game. The skeleton crew Spurs couldn’t buy any offense until garbage time and ended up being blown out 127-89 in a game they were never in from the opening tip.

Zach Collins led the Spurs with a solid 20 points and 7 rebounds, and Tre Jones was the only other starter to score in double figures with 13 points. Meanwhile, the Thunder had a field day, with Shai-Gilgeous Alexander getting whatever he wanted with 26 points in 26 minutes, and even Josh Giddy sliced the Spurs’ transition defense for 20 easy points.

Observations

Gregg Popovich had Victor Wembanyama sit this one out because he didn’t see the need to push him too hard down the stretch on a back-to-back and end up regretting. He admitted Wemby was not happy with the decision but understood the logic. I’m sure those of us who stuck this one out were not thrilled either, but as long as he’s available for the home fans the last two games, all will be forgiven.

Outside of a little 11-4 run in the middle of the first quarter that featured all of their points in the frame, the Spurs could not buy a bucket, shooting just 4-25 and missing in all manners, including easy layups. Nine of those points belonged to Collins, who was the only player who seem unintimidated to start the game.

This was one of those really bad Blake Wesley games. In a flashback to last season, he was 1-11 from the field, missing all seven of his attempts around the rim. He’s been better this season than last, when he finished in the bottom percentile of the entire league in shooting around the rim, but he’s still not good. And that doesn’t even include the passes he dropped, which doesn’t count as turnovers for him but might as well. With all the potential first round picks coming the Spurs’ way, his time may be limited if he doesn’t take a decent leap in year three.

Malaki Branham was the passive version of himself in the first half, taking timid shots and suffering from careless ball handling. He tried to turn it on to start the second half with a couple of buckets, but he soon had to leave after taking an elbow to the head from Jalen Williams, becoming the second Spur to (presumably) need forehead stiches this week.

Sidy Cissoko showed he’s still raw on offense but contributed 14 points on 4-7 shooting, including a three, and also showed off his never-ending motor and passing abilities. I’m excited to see him with another summer of experience under his belt. Two-way player RaiQuan Gray also had a nice game, even if it was all after the Thunder emptied their bench, with 13 points on 5-8 shooting, including 3-5 from three.

Really no one else had what could be considered a decent game. Sandro Mamukelashvili was 0-8 from the field and lacked the intensity from recent games (although he did grab 11 rebounds). Devonte’ Graham had a rough shooting night, and Julian Champagnie was 0-fer from three for five points after scoring in double figures in six of the last seven games. It was just an extremely rough night all around.

The Spurs will return home for the final two games of the season, beginning with the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Tip-off will be at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports.