Victor Wembanyama put on a show in Memphis

On Tuesday, I boldly predicted that Victor Wembanyama would achieve his first quadruple-double against the depleted Memphis Grizzlies. While that didn’t come to pass, the rookie still delivered an impressive performance, coming remarkably close. He contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks, showcasing his multifaceted abilities and helping San Antonio secure their fifth win in their last eight games.

Victor Wembanyama tonight:



18 PTS

7 REB

6 AST

7 BLK

47.4 FG%

W



Quadruple coming soon pic.twitter.com/7sNQgN1Bai — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) April 10, 2024

With his exceptional skill set, Wemby is making the game look effortless on the court. Achieving 5+ stats in four categories is a rare feat in the NBA, and the rookie currently leads the league with 11 such games.

Victor Wembanyama records his 11th 4x5 game (18-7-6-7b)



No other player this season has more than three



(h/t @stathead)#PorVida pic.twitter.com/v3ew50IAZw — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) April 10, 2024

His ability to consistently produce these 4x5 games underscores his impact on both ends of the court. Despite his limited NBA experience, the rookie has already proven himself to be a well-rounded player. In Tuesday’s game, we witnessed a glimpse of his versatility.

On the defensive end, Wemby showcased his prowess by dissuading three NBA-caliber players from attacking the rim during a three-on-one fast break—a truly remarkable feat that speaks volumes about his defensive reputation.

I've never seen one player put this much fear into the opposing team pic.twitter.com/a8KP7884rf — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) April 10, 2024

Offensively, the rookie executed a dazzling sequence of moves that left his defender bewildered. Standing at 7’4”, Wemby showcased agility unique for a player of his size, executing a combination of a shamgod followed by a spin move to finish with finesse using his weaker left hand at the rim.

The move was so exquisite that even the commentators failed to fully grasp its complexity in real-time, necessitating a slow-motion replay to truly appreciate its brilliance. This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that we find ourselves in awe of Wembanyama’s talent, often requiring a closer look to fully comprehend his extraordinary abilities.

This is exactly the kind of trash-talking I’d expect from the rookie, and it’s pure gold.

"He's so high in the air. When he talks trash, he sounds like he's whispering. He was like, 'Go back up. Go. Go. You scared. You scared. You scared.' " - GG Jackson on Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/g9cQk9kEkz — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) April 10, 2024

Victor Wembanyama has been dominating defensively, averaging an impressive 6.5 blocks per game in April!

Les statistiques de Wemby sur le mois D’avril :



▫️Points : 22,8

▫️Rebonds : 13,0

▫️Passe décisive : 7,3

▫️Contres : 6,5



The Alien pic.twitter.com/WiKUFTELUI — Wemby France (@VicWembanyamaFR) April 10, 2024

Remember all the praise Rudy Gobert received for being the top defensive center in the league? Well, there’s a new sheriff in town, folks.

Games with 7+ blocks:



7+BLK Career Games

Wemby: 8 70

Gobert: 7 754



This isn't normal pic.twitter.com/5O35vwEoN3 — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) April 10, 2024

It’s astonishing how effortlessly Victor Wembanyama makes shot-blocking look against the best competition in the world. In Tuesday’s game, the rookie showcased another one of his signature “dad blocks,” where he waits for the player to shoot before comically rejecting it.

