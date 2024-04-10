 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Victor Wembanyama put on a show in Memphis

The rookie showcased his full range of skills in a great Spurs victory.

By Mikey Rouleau
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

On Tuesday, I boldly predicted that Victor Wembanyama would achieve his first quadruple-double against the depleted Memphis Grizzlies. While that didn’t come to pass, the rookie still delivered an impressive performance, coming remarkably close. He contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks, showcasing his multifaceted abilities and helping San Antonio secure their fifth win in their last eight games.

With his exceptional skill set, Wemby is making the game look effortless on the court. Achieving 5+ stats in four categories is a rare feat in the NBA, and the rookie currently leads the league with 11 such games.

His ability to consistently produce these 4x5 games underscores his impact on both ends of the court. Despite his limited NBA experience, the rookie has already proven himself to be a well-rounded player. In Tuesday’s game, we witnessed a glimpse of his versatility.

On the defensive end, Wemby showcased his prowess by dissuading three NBA-caliber players from attacking the rim during a three-on-one fast break—a truly remarkable feat that speaks volumes about his defensive reputation.

Offensively, the rookie executed a dazzling sequence of moves that left his defender bewildered. Standing at 7’4”, Wemby showcased agility unique for a player of his size, executing a combination of a shamgod followed by a spin move to finish with finesse using his weaker left hand at the rim.

The move was so exquisite that even the commentators failed to fully grasp its complexity in real-time, necessitating a slow-motion replay to truly appreciate its brilliance. This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that we find ourselves in awe of Wembanyama’s talent, often requiring a closer look to fully comprehend his extraordinary abilities.

This is exactly the kind of trash-talking I’d expect from the rookie, and it’s pure gold.

Victor Wembanyama has been dominating defensively, averaging an impressive 6.5 blocks per game in April!

Remember all the praise Rudy Gobert received for being the top defensive center in the league? Well, there’s a new sheriff in town, folks.

It’s astonishing how effortlessly Victor Wembanyama makes shot-blocking look against the best competition in the world. In Tuesday’s game, the rookie showcased another one of his signature “dad blocks,” where he waits for the player to shoot before comically rejecting it.

Lastly, it seems we might have a potential new teammate for Vic next season…

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...