It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Thunder

It’s the antepenultimate game of the season, which is the game before the game before the last game. Most teams near the bottom of the standings are just playing out the string at this point of the season, but the Spurs are playing their best basketball, and they’re a must watch team every time that Victor Wembanyama steps onto the court.

At the start of the season, the race for rookie of the year looked pretty close between Victor Wembanyama and the Thunder’s redshirt rookie, Chet Holmgren. Victor has pretty much blown that competition out of the water with his performance after the All Star Break. Holmgren has been very good this year, and would probably be a leading contender for that honor in any normal year. It’s just the NBA just doesn’t see generational talents like Victor very often, and now he’s got his sights set on more lofty goals, like Defensive Player of the Year.

An upset of the Thunder would definitely help to further that goal, but the Spurs are missing several players and the Thunder are nearing full strength as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has returned from an injury absence and looks ready to carve up the Spurs after dropping 40 on the Kings last night. His length will definitely cause issues for Tre Jones in the backcourt, and his crafty midrange shot should allow him to get off shots even in the Wembanyama no buckets zone near the paint. Winning seems too much to hope for, but with Victor, anything is possible.

[UPDATE: Victor Wembanyama is OUT tonight. Please forget what you just read.]

Game Prediction:

Upon learning that Wembanyama will not play, all of the Thunder fans will demand a refund on their tickets and leave the arena.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

April 10, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.