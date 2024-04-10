Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

After dropping 3 straight game to Eastern Conference playoff teams on the road, the young up and coming Oklahoma City Thunder seem to have righted the ship a bit. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, the league’s 3rd leading scorer, missed that entire road trip with a lingering quadricep injury, but returned in style last night against the Sacremento Kings with a 40 piece. The Thunder have been a bit banged up down the stretch, but are hoping the injury woes are behind them now with the playoffs looming.

For the San Antonio Spurs, tonight represents the final road game of the season. They’re coming off their own win, a 102-87 victory on the road last night against the Memphis Grizzlies, and once again have a chance to start a win streak at least one more time this season. That win, their 20th, tied them with the 1996-1997 team for fewest wins in a season in club history. They’ll have 3 chances to break that tie and with the way they’ve played since the All Star break, there’s a good chance it happens. Whether that happens tonight against a healthy OKC team that still has a chance to move up in the standings remains to be seen, but it’s known that they will at the very least be in the fight.

San Antonio Spurs (20-59) at Oklahoma City Thunder (54-25)

April 10 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Keldon Johnson, ankle (OUT), Devin Vassell, foot, (OUT), Dominick Barlow, knee (day to day), Jeremy Sochan, foot (OUT), Charles Bassey, out for the year, Cedi Osman, ankle (OUT),

OKC Injuries: Gordon Hayward, leg (day to day)

If you’d like to, you may follow along with the game on our Twitter profile (@poundingtherock) or visit our Game Thread!