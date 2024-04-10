What we learned from the Spurs win over the Grizzlies

The Spurs are used to being the team that doesn’t receive the proper level of respect coming into games, and lately they have been taking advantage of unsuspecting opponents either with wins or pushing them to the limit in tight losses. However, Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (the most depleted team in NBA history), it looked like they would fall victim to complacency themselves — and not for the first time against this team this season.

Despite missing several key players in Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Cedi Osman, that was nothing compared to Memphis, who was down 11 (!!!) players, with arguably the only “rotation” player available being Brandon Clarke — and even then he was playing in just his sixth game of the season after returning from an Achilles injury. Heck, they had to sign an NBA-record 33rd player yesterday just to meet the 8-player requirement and not forfeit last night’s game to the Spurs.

By comparison, whatever issues the Spurs are going through, they still had Victor Wembanyama, Tre Jones and several other legit NBA players playing last night, so it would have been the ultimately humiliation if they couldn’t break their 13-game losing streak to this club and would have confirmed the Grizzlies Curse was real. In both their home games this season, the Spurs managed to blow double-digit leads to a skeleton crew Grizzlies squad that at least had Jaren Jackson Jr., who in both cases led the comeback. (The loss at Memphis was excusable given it was in the rare stretch where they were near full strength, including having Ja Morant.)

Taking all that into consideration, the Spurs found themselves in rare territory for this season: inexcusably behind 25-16 following a lackadaisical first quarter after the G League Grizzlies had gotten the lead as high as 14. The Spurs responded from there and outscored Memphis by 25 in the middle two quarters to comfortably win, but that first quarter was certainly a lesson learned for the future. Assuming the Spurs start rising up the standings starting next season, they will find themselves favored in more games, and that requires a different approach and mindset than playing as an underdog with little to lose beyond pride.

Takeaways

There are two things that will annoy me when looking back and reflecting upon this season. The point guard “experiment”, and Sandro Mamukelashvili not getting playing time until the end of the season when injuries took over. While both are explainable — the PG experiment had its purpose (it just dragged on too long in my opinion), and it was understandable the Spurs wanted to see more from Dominick Barlow when big man minutes opened up — both also leave some what-ifs behind. Mamu brings energy and hustle every second he’s on the court, is a capable scorer, and seamlessly fits with almost any lineup. Gregg Popovich has even called him his favorite player, so it remains a little confusing that he didn’t get a good look until this late in the season and under extreme circumstances. If Mamu ends up with a role on another team in the future, he may feel like someone the Spurs let get away.

I’m intrigued to see what Sidy Cissoko will look like in year two. He’s a bulldozer who can drive to the basket at will and always seems to be in the right place on defense. He’s still a hesitant shooter but showed he’s a capable one in the G League. His confidence level should be higher next season, and he’s exactly the type of defender the Spurs need if he can make his offensive game translate at the NBA level.

I don’t see Wemby winning Defensive Player of the Year because no matter how good he is, what the stats say, and how much he deters players from even trying to go at him because I just don’t think voters will give it to a rookie on a bottom 10 defense. That being said, if this play from last night doesn’t describe his defensive presence in a nutshell — where the Grizzlies had a three-on-one but hesitated and passed out to the perimeter — I don’t know what does. This just doesn’t happen with any other player.

À quel point Victor Wembanyama est en défense ?



Il annihile, seul, des situations de 3-contre-1… # pic.twitter.com/FWLGIkMDwg — Basket USA (@basketusa) April 10, 2024