Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell have been ruled out for the remainder of the season

No, this is not an April Fool’s joke: the San Antonio Spurs have officially ruled out Jeremy Sochan (ankle) and Devin Vassell (foot) for the remainder of the season, which (un)fortunately is only seven games.

After leaving Friday’s game against the Knicks at halftime, Sochan did not play on Sunday against the Warriors and has been diagnosed with a left ankle impingement, which is defined as swollen tissue getting caught between the bones of the lower leg and foot, which can cause pain and pinching of the bone. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery to correct the issue.

It has been an up-and-down season for Sochan. After starting the season at point guard, he eventually returned his more comfortable position of power forward and has been building good chemistry with Victor Wembanyama. For the season, he averaged career-highs 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists while taking on the nightly assignment of guarding the opponent’s best player. His goal was to play in all 82 games this season, but unfortunately, he will fall eight games shy.

As for Vassell, he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot. While a stress fracture is an actual crack in the bone, a stress reaction is weakening of the bone often caused by overuse, but it has not yet cracked or broken. It heals quicker than a fracture but still requires rest and time to heal.

He was also posting career highs of 19.5 points and 4.1 assists while clearly establishing himself as the Spurs’ no. 2 next to Wemby. After only appearing in 38 games last season and his season ending after arthroscopic knee surgery, he made 68 appearances this season and will enter next season on a five-year contract extension.

The 2023-24 season will conclude for the Spurs on Sunday, April 14 at home against the Pistons.