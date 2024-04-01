Victor Wembanyama led the depleted Spurs in tight loss to the Warriors

Coming off a thrilling win against the New York Knicks Friday night, the Spurs looked to extend their longest winning streak of the season (albeit only three wins) to four wins against the Golden State Warriors. Despite having three of their best players out due to injury (Vassell, Sochan, Johnson), the Spurs held an eight-point lead at halftime. However, they were outscored by Golden State 37-21 in the third. The Spurs managed to climb back and got within two points with a minute remaining. After some questionable officiating, the Spurs fell just short 117-113.

Victor Wembanyama led the team with 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks. With the lineup depleted, he filled up the stat sheet and gave it his all. He has done more than what has been asked of him all season, and he continues to amaze every time he plays.

It’s not that easy, Steph. Wemby blocks Stephen Curry to start the game!

Wemby shows off his vert for the Tre Jones lob! Not sure if any other player can get that high.

Even as Chris Paul tries to contest, Wemby is simply just too tall to be affected. He drains the pull-up three with ease!

cloudy with a chance of threes ☔️ pic.twitter.com/TV39UmYCKI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 31, 2024

Wemby already gave Curry the swat treatment, here it’s Andrew Wiggins’ turn! It even looks like he got position after the post move, but Wemby’s length enables him to recover.

destroyed that pic.twitter.com/KMSuVSg1ZH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2024

Tre Jones finds Wemby for the lob again! This time Wemby made it look too easy.

TRE ↗️ VIC pic.twitter.com/WHPYIO7E1L — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2024

PLAY OF THE GAME: After posting up Trayce Jackson-Davis, Wemby gets his revenge from getting postered the last time they faced off! AND-ONE!

Here’s another angle. Enjoy the bench mob going wild!

it's the bench reaction for us pic.twitter.com/PPkbHuAAwm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2024

Cedi Osman started in place of Jeremy Sochan and dropped 18 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He was the second leading scorer for the Spurs and provided an offensive spark for a team that needed it.

Cedi and Wemby run the give-and-go to perfection as Cedi finds an open layup while cutting to the basket!

Sandro Mamukelashvili dropped a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He also had two assists and a block. If Cedi is a spark plug, Mamu is a spark extension cord. Even though he usually does not get much playing time, he played 25 minutes and provided immense help.

Mamu slam part 1! Mamu cuts to the basket and finds no one in the paint for the easy slam!

bringing the heat through one



END 1 | SAS 34, GSW 27 pic.twitter.com/TPaA9ET1PR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 31, 2024

This time, Mamu finds his way to the basket on the fastbreak!

Another angle for your enjoyment.

so nice we had to show you twice ✌️ https://t.co/bdBcNNIvBw pic.twitter.com/ot8dpingPY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 31, 2024

Zach Collins dropped 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists while showcasing the range from deep.

from downtown pic.twitter.com/5wNlBPczBc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 31, 2024

After getting the offensive board, Zach battles down low and gets the and-one over Andrew Wiggins!

not backing down pic.twitter.com/mUAntesS2s — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2024

Devonte’ Graham was called upon and he got some buckets! He dropped six points, two assists, and a rebound. Here, he steps into the open three with a splash!

Towards the end of the third, he dropped his second three! Moving without the basketball is key to getting open and staying ready to shoot.

Final frame on deck!



END 3 | SAS 81, GSW 89 pic.twitter.com/tKmc3AGLV1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2024

Finally, here are the full game highlights.