What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Warriors

In France, just off the coastline of Brittany, there are three very famous lighthouses.

In the untraveled mind France is often cast as a place of great beauty and romance, and for those who have been there this often holds true. But there is a wildness in natural beauty, and an unpredictability to romance that we sometimes fail to account for; a certain je ne sais quoi that beguiles us in a display of lustrous and cascading abandon.

Such is the appeal of the shores of Brittany. Situated just south of Normandy and the beaches of American invasion, you can find some of France’s most beautiful (and isolated) beaches in the region. The Crozon Peninsula in particular is known for its unspoilt sands, hidden coves, and waves of windswept grasses.

It can be hard to imagine the violence of the waves just beyond the idyllic cliffs and strands.

For many years Brittany was known to seafarers of all kinds as a rugged and dangerous region to sail through. Between 1888 and 1904 alone, an estimated 31 ships were sunk there by weather, waves, and rocks — and that was in a time of technological advances in navigation.

And so it was decided by the government of the time that lighthouses should be constructed in the area. How the region had gone so long without them was a topic of little confusion. The weather, some of the worst of any coastal region in Europe, had always rendered any such discussion moot.

One had been built on the Isle of Ushant in the 1860’s, but had been abandoned and could cover only one portion of the treacherous area. Construction began on two more in 1904 and 1912, father up the coastline, in the hopes that advancements of the time might aid in the quest to guide ships safety into ports and harbors.

It’s not exactly hard to imagine why the subject of French lighthouses might come to mind when watching a Spurs game this season. At 7’5” with shoes on, the Silver and Black have a towering Gallic beacon of their own, shining out of the storm of an otherwise lost season, standing head and shoulders above most of the swarming opposition.

The smile shines out like a lantern most nights, refracted in a lens of learning and development. Losses are not enough to dim flares of enthusiasm so bright they require a heliograph to capture.

How does one resist smiling like an idiot at images on a television screen? It’s easy to forget that these are good moments in all of our lives. So much of life is the beholding, and so much of this beholding a joyful thing; express, and admirable, and infinite in faculty.

How can you restrain yourself from reckless enthusiasm watching Victor Wembanyama swat the ball from an impossibly late position against Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter of our time? How can you combat the adrenaline of an absolute NBA alien taking big men off the dribble and finishing in their faces with verbal aplomb?

If one were to judge the sport of basketball as merely a pursuit of victory it’s understandable that the Spurs would fall well short of that measurement. As a form of entertainment, however, how could anyone call this season anything less than astounding?

Each game is its own display of wonder; a Fabergé egg in an Easter basket teeming with plastic trinkets — a stone rolled away from an entrance, an ascension into the clouds above the rim, a light shining out of the darkness.

Every franchise and fan-base must voyage through threatening seas from time to time. Some flounder, or run aground among the rocks. Lighthouses are few and far between.

On the northwestern coast of France, though, there are three that weather the raging surf.

The Phare du Créac’h, once abandoned, has since been equipped with one of the strongest and brightest lights in Europe. The Phare de Nividic, once extinguished by the Nazis, was restored in the 1950’s, and became one of the the first fully-automatic lighthouses in the world. And as for the Phare de la Jument, it became perhaps the most iconic lighthouse in the world, thanks to the photography of Jean Guichard, standing resolutely amongst the surging of squalls and tempests.

All three lighthouses were built and maintained with a great deal of difficulty. The latter two took years to build in the midst of gales and tumult.

The fourth is in Texas, shining forth from the Alamo City, calmer seas still to come.

Takeaways

With Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Dominick Barlow all out in this one, we got to see extended playing time from Sandro Mamukelashvili, Devonte’ Graham, and Cedi Osman in a non-blowout scenario for the 1st time this season. Osman was particularly impressive, and added a stinging long-distance element to the starting unit in addition to his usual off-ball brilliance and savvy passing. With Champagnie, Osman, and Tre Jones going a combined 9 for 18 from deep, the Spurs were able to give the Warriors real trouble for three out of four quarters. If Malaki Branham had been able to get anything going from deep, the Spurs would have been able to make the Warriors pay for double-teaming Wemby, and likely won the game.

It’s been an inconsistent and banged up year for Zach Collins, but when he’s on, it really creates a problem for opposing 2nd units. Collins is an underrated offensive hub who’s capable of doing a little bit of everything when he’s at his best, and the Spurs need him to live up to those expectations in order for his current contract to age well. Mostly, those kinds of performances have been few and far between this season, but it was nice to see that ceiling is still there. The Spurs will likely need to shore up their big man depth in the offseason though, because counting on Collins’ health is a tricky proposition in the best of times, and he seems to be best suited to playing 15-20 minutes a night.

Playing You Out – The Theme Song of the Evening:

The Lighthouse’s Tale by Nickel Creek