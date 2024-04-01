Looking back at Pop’s opposing head coaches- Nuggets edition

As mentioned previously, an article entitled “Pop’s Incredible Longevity” revealed that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has coached against 307 different NBA coaches during his twenty-eight year tenure at the helm.

Since December 1996, Pop has consistently coached the Spurs, give or take an ejection or two. Tomorrow night the Spurs play the Denver Nuggets.

On November 26, 1996, the Nuggets hired Dick Motta to replace Bernie Bickerstaff, who was fired after a 4-9 start. Motta was fired on April 21, 1997 when the Nuggets went 17-52, finishing 12th in the Western Conference.

Bill Hanzlik (1997-1998) had no better luck with an 11-71 record.

Mike D’Antonio (1998-1999) grabbed a 14-36 record in the shortened lockout season.

Dan Issel (1992-1995, 1999-2001) came back for a second stint with the Nuggets. After two seasons, a 9-17 start to the 2011-2002 campaign led to his resignation. The remainder of the season was coached by assistant Mike Evans.

Jeff Bzdelik (2002-2004) served two seasons before being fired after a 13-15 start to the 2004-2005 season. Michael Cooper was interim coach for fourteen games before George Karl (2005-2013) was hired.

Karl had enormous success getting the Nuggets into the postseason each year of his tenure. He was fired in 2013, less than a month after being named the NBA’s Coach of the Year.

Brian Shaw (2013-2015) replaced Karl, but his 56–85 record got him fired before the end of his second season. Assistant Melvin Hunt completed the season.

Michael Malone (2015-present) is currently in his ninth season. The longest tenured coach since Karl, and only second in franchise longevity to Doug Moe (which he should surpass next season), he and the Nuggets just won their first NBA title and are looking to repeat.

The Spurs can only serve as spoilers in the Nuggets quest for home court advantage in the Western Conference, but that seems as any good a reason to play hard.

Let’s see if Jokic and company sleep on the underdogs.

Spurs by 17! (Okay, that’s my lone contribution to April Fool’s Day.)

Go Spurs Go.

