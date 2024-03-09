San Antonio vs. Golden State: Spurs scorch the nets in 126-113 win

Without Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, it was an uphill climb for the San Antonio Spurs facing the Golden State Warriors. The rest of the roster stepped up, and hit shot after shot in a 126-113 win on the road.

The Spurs shot 51.5% from three (17-33,) and 51.2% from the field. They had seven more three-pointers than Golden State, who shot just 33.3% from deep (10-30.) It was a balanced attack for San Antonio with five players scoring double digits, and three dropping 20 or more points.

Keldon Johnson led the way, filling it up off the bench with 22 points and 11 rebounds. He knocked down 4-9 shots from three. Jeremy Sochan was aggressive getting to the basket and even knocked down two deep shots on his way to a 20-point performance. Malaki Branham once again was lights out shooting the basketball. He had 20 points and hit three of his six deep shots.

Despite the Warriors cold shooting, they got major performances from Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga. Thompson was red hot, scoring 27 points, hitting five of his ten threes. Kuminga took over in the fourth quarter, getting to the basket relentlessly. He finished with 26 points.

The Spurs and Warriors will head back to San Antonio for a rematch at the Frost Bank Center on Monday night.

Observations: