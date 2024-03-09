Shorthanded Spurs use a full team effort to beat the Warriors

Coming off two very frustrating losses — a pathetic showing in Houston and heartbreaker in Sacramento — you would have been forgiven for not being thrilled about taking in a game in Golden State without Victor Wembanyama (ankle) and Devin Vassell (hip), but if you missed it, you missed a show. While the Warriors were also missing Steph Curry, they still had a lot more to play for (namely, play-in tournament positioning), but the Spurs used a full team effort get ahead early and stay there, responding to every conceivable thing the Warriors could throw out them.

Without their top two players, the Spurs were going to have to find points from other sources. Early, it was Jeremy Sochan, who hit his first two threes and had 8 points as the Spurs led 12-9 midway through the first quarter. For the most part, it looked like a game where both teams were missing their best player(s) with a slow pace and some sloppy play, but the Spurs were more efficient, shooting 12-22 and leading 32-27 at the end of the quarter despite a Klay Thompson buzzer. The Warriors also didn’t help themselves by hitting just 6-11 of their free throws.

After hitting 4-7 threes in the first quarter, the Spurs got two more from Malaki Branham and Keldon Johnson to open the second, and with Thompson sitting with foul trouble, the Spurs methodically built their lead no matter who was on the court, finishing the half up 62-43. They made sure to keep attacking the paint due to the Warriors lack of size while shooting a scorching 10-16 from three and remaining disciplined on defense.

Desperate for scoring, Steve Kerr moved Thompson to the starting lineup for the second half. It initially worked, as the Warriors opened on a 13-4 run in large part thanks to the defensive adjustments the Spurs had to make, forcing a Gregg Popovich timeout with what had been a 21-point lead after the opening possession cut to 12. Another three from Thompson got the lead down to 9, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the game. The Spurs regrouped and responded with an 8-0 run themselves, and despite struggling to keep the Warriors off the line, they always had an answer on the other end, with Johnson and Julian Champagnie hitting huge threes in the final two minutes, and a Dominick Barlow putback gave them a 96-79 lead heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter was more of the same chaos as the third, with the Spurs responding to every punch the Warriors threw at them with one of their own. One thing the Warriors did finally realize (too late) is with Wemby out, they could attack the paint, and Jonathan Kuminga torched the Spurs defense with 19 of his 26 points in the quarter. The Spurs managed to get the lead back to 20 points before the Warriors went on a 7-0 run with four minutes left. There was always fear of one more big Warriors run, but Kerr made the surprising decision to not bring Thompson, who had 27 points on the night, or Chris Paul back in, so it never happened, and the Spurs comfortably ran out the clock for a 126-113 win.

Game Notes

It’s no exaggeration to say this was a full team effort. Everyone who touched the floor had a positive impact. Three players scored 20 or more points, led by 22 from Johnson (who continued to rediscover his three-point stroke hitting 4-9), and 20 apiece from Branham (his third straight) and Sochan (despite battling foul trouble most of the night). They also got season highs from Champagnie with 17 points (5-8 from three) and 14 from Barlow. The ball kept moving on offense with 34 assists on their 44 made field goals, and overall, they hit 17-33 from three.

With Cedi Osman also out with a sore ankle, we finally got some minutes from Devonte’ Graham. While it was “only” 11 minutes, he finished with 8 points on 3-4 shooting (2-2 from three), but more importantly, he was always hustling and was part of one of the bigger sequences of the game. With the Warriors on one of their third quarter runs and within 11 points with just over four minutes left, he dove to save a turnover, resulting in a Johnson bucket, then on the next possession hit three transition three off a steal to push the lead back to 16. That’s at least a five-point swing. It was one of those reassuring moments that the Spurs weren’t going to blow this one, and they continued to follow suit the rest of the game.

Despite being one of the smaller teams in the league, the Warriors are also one of the best rebounding teams, but even without Wemby, that didn’t stop the Spurs from killing them on the glass. The Spurs won rebound battle 49-39, including 12 offensive rebounds for 17 second-chance points.

Play of the Game

There weren’t a whole lot of highlight real plays in this game, just a lot of solid offense and made threes, so we’ll give it to Graham and his transition three just because we don’t get to see him enough.

pull up, SPLASH pic.twitter.com/vc0uCfEC9o — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 10, 2024

Up next: Monday vs. Warriors

The Spurs will head back home to complete the miniseries and begin an eight-game homestand (although two of those games will be in Austin), and they reportedly plan on having Wemby back. Hopefully the same will be true for Vassell.