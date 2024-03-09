Spurs Youth Sports Night on March 12th

The Spurs are heading back to town next week just as the youngsters of San Antonio kick off their Spring Break.

This year everyone is invited to share in Spurs Youth Sports Night.

On Tuesday, March 12th, the Spurs take on the I-10 rival Houston Rockets.

Access to a pre-game Spurs Youth Fan Fest starts prior to the game at 6:00 in the outdoor Ultra Club with live music, the Hype Squad and everyone’s favorite varmint, The Coyote. All in attendance have a chance to win Spurs Fan Experiences, prize packs and much more.

All youth athletes are encouraged to rep their camp jerseys at the game to show off their Spurs pride and receive a custom City Edition Spurs Arm Sleeve.

Secure your ticket HERE.

