Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

After a difficult loss to the Sacramento Kings in clutch time, the San Antonio Spurs will travel southwest for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs have lost two-straight after going on a two-game winning streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. San Antonio will once again be without their superstar big man, Victor Wembanyama, who hurt his ankle against the Houston Rockets. Golden State will also be without their star, Stephen Curry, who is out with an ankle injury.

San Antonio played Golden State close in their last matchup, losing 118-112. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 24 points off the bench in the loss. With no Wembanyama, the Spurs will rely on Vassell to lead the team once again in hopes to break their losing streak on Saturday.

March 9, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Sidy Cissoko – Out (G League,) David Duke Jr. – Out (G League,) Jamaree Bouyea – Out (G League,) RaiQuan Gray – Out (G League,) Victor Wembanyama – Out (right ankle,) Cedi Osman – Out (left ankle)

Warriors Injuries: Stephen Curry – Out (right ankle,) Trayce Jackson-Davis – Questionable (right ankle)

What to watch for

Can Malaki Branham keep it up?

One of the best Spurs storylines since the All-Star break has been the improved play of sophomore combo guard, Malaki Branham. Since re-entering the rotation after the trade deadline, Branham has averaged 14.4 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 54.3% from deep for an impressive 65.2% true shooting percentage. He’s also taken leaps as a defender in that time.

Branham is likely to continue to come off the bench in a scoring role. After his best game of the season on Thursday, will Branham keep it up against a tough Warriors squad? Similar to the Kings, the Warriors are a bottom-15 team in defense. That could mean Branham breaks loose for another big scoring night.

Defense, defense, defense

It’s not secret that the Warriors can fill it up. It’s been their M.O. for years. They are sixth in the league in points scored per game (118.7) and ninth in three point percentage (37.6%.) The Spurs have struggled on the defensive end without Wembanyama, as we saw in their last matchup with the Kings. They will need to bring defensive intensity and close out on the Warriors shooters to stop this from becoming a shootout.

Will the hot shooting continue?

The Spurs have been killing teams from deep lately. Vassell and Branham have led the barrage of threes, but Zach Collins and others have gotten in on the action, too. Golden State gives up 37 three point attempts per game (25th in the league,) but only allows teams to shoot 35.6% from that range (7th in the NBA.) Another hot shooting night could bust the Warriors perimeter defense.